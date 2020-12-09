Essent Group Ltd. CEO to Participate in the MKM Partners Virtual Conference
Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) today announced that Mark A. Casale, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate at the MKM Partners Virtual Conference. The discussion is scheduled to begin at 9:10 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, December 16, 2020.
A link to the live webcast of the discussion will be available on Essent’s website www.essentgroup.com. A replay of the discussion will also be available at the same location on the company’s website.
About the Company
Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) is a Bermuda-based holding company (collectively with its subsidiaries, “Essent”) which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Essent Guaranty, Inc., offers private mortgage insurance for single-family mortgage loans in the United States. Essent provides private capital to mitigate mortgage credit risk, allowing lenders to make additional mortgage financing available to prospective homeowners. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Essent Guaranty, Inc. is licensed to write mortgage insurance in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, and is approved by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Essent also offers mortgage-related insurance, reinsurance and advisory services through its Bermuda-based subsidiary, Essent Reinsurance Ltd. Essent is committed to supporting environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) initiatives that are relevant to the company and align with the companywide dedication to responsible corporate citizenship that positively impacts the community and people served. Additional information regarding Essent may be found at www.essentgroup.com and www.essent.us.
