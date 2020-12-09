 

Charles River Delivers Industry-First Deciphex Patholytix Digital Pathology Peer Review for GLP Studies

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.12.2020, 14:00  |  20   |   |   

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) today announced that it is the first company to offer clients Good Laboratory Practices (GLP) validated digital peer review using Deciphex Patholytix Preclinical for toxicologic pathology. Through its partnership with Deciphex, a leader in preclinical digital pathology software-as-a-service, Charles River will leverage Patholytix Preclinical software to enable this industry-leading, validated process for digital peer review to streamline and expedite the process of ensuring the quality and integrity of studies.

Peer review is an industry best practice to maintain the high-quality and standard of safety studies. Traditional methods can be cumbersome, requiring the manual packing and shipping of hundreds of glass slides or extensive travel of pathologists to other facilities for days of on-site reviews. Now for the first time, GLP digital peer review allows Charles River pathologists to scan and share slides with clients virtually for remote review and collaboration. The transition to digital helps accelerate the delivery of robust, decision-driving data and creates a faster, more efficient, more accurate, and standardized process for long-term operational and efficiency benefits. These enhancements ultimately reduce the drug delivery timeline and help save on costs related to study duration and travel. Additionally, in the era of COVID-19 when travel restrictions impact the ability to conduct these assessments in-person, the digital peer review will allow this step in the study process to continue uninhibited.

This offering builds on Charles River’s previously announced partnership with Deciphex in March 2020, which focused on the co-development of a digital pathology workflow that is enabled by deep learning tools to support accelerated pathology analytics. Through that partnership, Charles River also became the exclusive contract research organization distributing Patholytix Preclinical, Deciphex’s flagship product, to enhance capabilities in both digital primary and peer review.

Approved Quotes

  • “As part of Charles River’s continuing commitment to enable our clients to reach their development goals, we are excited to deliver a truly innovative GLP validated Digital Pathology Peer Review solution. By partnering closely with Deciphex, we have a transformational product, Patholytix Preclinical, that will drive greater efficiency and flexibility for study delivery across the globe.” – Kevin McDorman, Corporate Vice President of Pathology
  • “In the midst of COVID-19, the need for digital tools to streamline our current processes has never been greater. Partnering with Charles River to enable the digital transformation of pathology will support the industry-leading digital pathology work being done globally to thrive.”– Donal O'Shea, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Deciphex

About Charles River

Charles River provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Our dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. To learn more about our unique portfolio and breadth of services, visit www.criver.com.

About Deciphex

Deciphex are an Irish-based software company focused on developing digital pathology software for clinical and toxicologic pathology. Our ambition is to deliver solutions that provide tangible improvements in productivity to pathologists, eliminating low-level tasks so they can focus on the critical content. We believe that digital pathology combined with artificial intelligence will help make pathologists work more efficiently in the future, and offers a solution to the pending crisis in supply / demand in pathology services. Deciphex plan to be at the forefront of this revolution with cleverly positioned solutions, that deliver on the biggest problems facing pathology today. To learn more about Deciphex and Patholytix preclinical, visit deciphex.com.

Charles River Laboratories International Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Charles River Delivers Industry-First Deciphex Patholytix Digital Pathology Peer Review for GLP Studies Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) today announced that it is the first company to offer clients Good Laboratory Practices (GLP) validated digital peer review using Deciphex Patholytix Preclinical for toxicologic pathology. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AWS Announces Amazon HealthLake
AWS Announces Nine New Amazon SageMaker Capabilities
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review the Biologics License Application for Pfizer’s ...
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Commences Investigation of Securities Claims Against Penumbra, Inc. ...
CEL-SCI Announces Bought Deal Offering
Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Pricing of $175.0 Million Public Offering
Fortune Brands Elects Jeffery Perry to Board of Directors
Sierra Metals Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report for ...
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
QuantumScape Corporation to Host and Livestream Solid-State Battery Showcase Event on December 8, ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
Charles River and PathoQuest Strengthen Strategic Partnership