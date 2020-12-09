 

Catalyst Funds Hires Managing Director of Institutional Sales

Catalyst Funds, an alternative-focused mutual fund company, today announced a new hire to its sales team. Robert Armstrong, CFA, CAIA, PRM joins Catalyst as Managing Director of Institutional Sales and will represent the Catalyst Funds, Rational Funds and Strategy Shares ETFs in the TAMP, private bank, trust, large RIA and other institutional channels. Prior to joining Catalyst, Mr. Armstrong was Director of Institutional Sales at Swan Global Investments and Vice President of Institutional Sales at Sentinel Investments.

“We are excited to expand our sales team with an incredibly talented and experienced individual like Bob Armstrong,” said Jerry Szilagyi, CEO of Catalyst Funds. “We believe that Catalyst’s products are well positioned for the institutional channels, and we are proud to have Bob represent them.”

For more information on Catalyst, please visit www.CatalystMF.com or contact our Advisor Services desk at 646-827-2761.

About Catalyst Funds

Catalyst Funds currently offers 22 distinctive funds that provide various strategies with the goal of producing income- and equity-oriented returns, while seeking to control risk and volatility. Catalyst offers these exclusive strategies through a team of in-house portfolio managers and boutique institutional investment management partners. The firm strives to provide innovative strategies to support financial advisors and their clients in meeting the investment challenges of an ever-changing global market environment. For more information on Catalyst Funds and its various offerings, please visit: www.CatalystMF.com.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Catalyst Funds. This and other important information about the Funds are contained in the prospectus, which can be obtained by calling 1-866-447-4228 or at www.CatalystMF.com. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing. The Catalyst Funds are distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Catalyst Capital Advisors, LLC is not affiliated with Northern Lights Distributors, LLC. 9276-NLD-12/7/2020

