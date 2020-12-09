Catalyst Funds Hires Managing Director of Institutional Sales

“We are excited to expand our sales team with an incredibly talented and experienced individual like Bob Armstrong,” said Jerry Szilagyi, CEO of Catalyst Funds. “We believe that Catalyst’s products are well positioned for the institutional channels, and we are proud to have Bob represent them.”

Catalyst Funds, an alternative-focused mutual fund company, today announced a new hire to its sales team. Robert Armstrong, CFA, CAIA, PRM joins Catalyst as Managing Director of Institutional Sales and will represent the Catalyst Funds, Rational Funds and Strategy Shares ETFs in the TAMP, private bank, trust, large RIA and other institutional channels. Prior to joining Catalyst, Mr. Armstrong was Director of Institutional Sales at Swan Global Investments and Vice President of Institutional Sales at Sentinel Investments.

