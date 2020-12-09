Entercom’s RADIO.COM Integrates into Xperi’s DTS Connected Radio

DTS, a global leader in next-generation audio, imaging and sensing technology, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER) (“Xperi”), and Entercom (NYSE: ETM) today announced that RADIO.COM, the fastest growing digital audio platform in the U.S., is now integrated into DTS Connected Radio. DTS Connected Radio recently came to market in the latest Mercedes-Benz S-Class (with more vehicle launches to come), bringing a richer, more personalized, audio-visual experience to the digital dashboard.

DTS Connected Radio is the first truly global hybrid radio platform to be commercialized around the world and currently supports operations in 48 countries with over 48,000 radio stations. It has been purpose-built to deliver consistent and reliable services in all countries while ensuring control of the broadcaster’s content and secure content delivery.

“DTS Connected Radio continues to build on its mission to give today’s car-owners the visually rich, immersive listening experience they expect from the digital dash, while ensuring broadcaster editorial control,” said Joe D’Angelo, Xperi senior vice president, Radio. “RADIO.COM’s integration is another example of global broadcaster support of DTS Connected Radio and our commitment to deliver today’s most modern and robust in-cabin infotainment experience to OEMs around the world.”

The integration means that the broad portfolios of RADIO.COM’s radio station partners will be accurately and consistently represented in the DTS Connected Radio ecosystem, which increases consumer content engagement with big beautiful artwork, comprehensive artist and album information and imagery, songs, playlists and more, all while enhancing discovery and personalization of broadcasters’ content. DTS Connected Radio also enables continued station listening from local Entercom broadcast stations via streams provided by RADIO.COM when the vehicle drives out of broadcast range.

“We are thrilled to bring the power of RADIO.COM and our vast library of content to DTS Connected Radio’s revolutionary in-dash listening experience,” said David Rosenbloom, vice president, corporate business development, Entercom. “Increased engagement, expanded reach, and turnkey management and control of content for each of our local broadcasters are just some of the benefits of RADIO.COM’s integration into DTS’ world-class connected radio platform.”