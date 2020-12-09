Limelight Networks’ EdgeFunctions Platform and Realtime Streaming Recognized with Industry Awards

IABM awarded Limelight the IABM BaM Awards 2020 for the “Publish” category for its serverless computing platform, EdgeFunctions . The platform was hailed by IABM for “providing a very dynamic and perhaps ground-breaking product that empowers content owners and developers to unleash their imagination via responsive and rapid serverless architecture on the network edge for the first time, freed from the data center.” The award acknowledges edge innovation providing customers the ability to deploy their own application functions into Limelight’s network edge locations and run them on demand.

Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: LLNW), a leading provider of video delivery and edge cloud services, recently received two industry awards recognizing its innovative edge services and return on investment for low latency video delivery.

Limelight Realtime Streaming was also recognized at the 8th Annual Over The Top (OTT) Executive Summit as the “Best Return-on-Investment (ROI).” The award praised the company’s ability to optimize streaming experiences and provide new value to customers through video delivery and edge services. Realtime Streaming is part of the widest range of low latency online streaming solutions in the industry. It provides the ability for innovative new online video business models and changes how audiences experience live events by giving video publishers the tools to incorporate interactive data as part of live online viewing experiences.

"Content consumption is exploding and we continue to build new and improved solutions that open doors for the future of online video,” said Bob Lento, CEO of Limelight Networks. “We’re honored to be recognized for the innovative solutions and value we provide, and we continue to look ahead to help our customers deliver experiences at the highest quality possible.”

The IABM BaM Awards 2020 recognizes outstanding technological innovations in broadcast and media. Winners are chosen from nine individual categories described by the BaM Content Chain and selected by a panel of more than 40 non-affiliated, expert judges. OTT Executive Summit brings together the top minds in video content, distribution and technology. Award winners were determined based on votes from 1,700 attendees who are predominantly media company executives.

