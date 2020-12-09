 

U.S. Department of the Air Force Selects Box for Cloud Content Management

Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX), a leader in cloud content management, today announced that the U.S. Department of the Air Force selected Box to power secure collaboration and critical processes for the Air Education and Training Command and Air Combat Command.

For over a century, the Air Force has led as the world’s prominent force in air and space. Air Force programs range from pilot training to cryptologic language analysis to aerospace propulsion. Two of the Air Force’s 10 major commands are Air Education and Training Command and Air Combat Command, whose responsibilities are education and training for all Airmen and equipping combat-ready forces for rapid deployment, respectively. Air Force service members across both major commands are making tremendous strides to advance defense technology in air and space.

The Air Force purchased Box to:

  • Create a single source for the electronic flight bag for flight essentials, including technical manuals, checklists, and courseware updates
  • Accommodate sharing of large file sizes for seamless distribution of 360° videos and AR/VR training videos
  • Launch workflows via Box Relay to reduce time to track suspense items, awards, and personnel performance reviews
  • Support secure authenticated access to content via OAuth

“We are excited to power the Air Force in its pursuit to educate, train and empower the next generation of Airmen,” said Sonny Hashmi, Managing Director of Global Public Sector at Box. “The organization leads as an example of how our public sector can digitally transform workplace practices to power secure collaboration and real-time access to information in the field. We are proud to work with the Air Force and support its mission in defending all Americans.”

Box is FedRAMP compliant and received Department of Defense SRG Impact Level 4 Authorization by the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA). With today’s announcement, the Air Force joins leading organizations that have moved to Box to power new ways of working, including the USDA Forest Service and Farm Production and Conservation, Food and Drug Administration, Department of Justice, and the District of Columbia Government.

About Box

Box (NYSE:BOX) is a leading Cloud Content Management platform that enables organizations to accelerate business processes, power workplace collaboration, and protect their most valuable information, all while working with a best-of-breed enterprise IT stack. Founded in 2005, Box simplifies work for leading organizations globally, including AstraZeneca, General Electric, JLL, and Morgan Stanley. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. To learn more about Box, visit http://www.box.com. To learn more about how Box powers nonprofits to fulfill their missions, visit Box.org.

