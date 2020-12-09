Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corporation Announces Pricing of Upsized $120 Million Initial Public Offering

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corporation, sponsored by a Cayman Islands affiliate of Frazier Life Sciences X, L.P., is a newly incorporated blank check company, incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities, which we refer to as our initial business combination. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corporation expects that its focus will be on the biotechnology sector in developed countries including, but not limited to, the United States and countries in Europe.

Frazier Healthcare Partners’ special purpose acquisition corporation, Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corporation, announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 12,000,000 units, at a price to the public of $10.00 per unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $120,000,000. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-third of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share. The units are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on December 9, 2020 under the symbol “FLACU”. The offering is expected to close on December 11, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corporation‘s management team and board members have extensive experience in clinical medicine, drug development, regulatory strategy, and operational and management leadership within the healthcare and financial industries. The management team is led by James Topper, M.D., Ph.D, Managing General Partner at Frazier Healthcare Partners, who will serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer; David Topper, Senior Advisor at Frazier Healthcare Partners, who will serve as Chief Financial Officer; Gordon Empey, Partner and General Counsel at Frazier Healthcare Partners, who will serve as Vice President and General Counsel; and Max Nowicki, M.D., Senior Associate at Frazier Healthcare Partners, who will serve as Vice President, Acquisitions. In addition to James Topper and David Topper, the board of directors includes Robert Baltera, Michael Bigham, Carol Gallagher, Pharm.D., and Krishna Polu, M.D.

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corporation has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,800,000 units at the initial offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

