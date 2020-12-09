Lineage Cell Therapeutics to Present at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference on December 14, 2020

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing three novel cell therapies for serious medical conditions, today announced that Brian M. Culley, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event virtual conference on December 14, 2020 at 12:00 pm Eastern Time / 9:00am Pacific Time. Interested investors can register and access the live presentation on the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event conference page as well as on the Events and Presentations section of Lineage’s website.

The archived presentation will be available on the Events and Presentations section of Lineage’s website for 30 days. Additional videos are available on the Media page of the Lineage website, located at www.lineagecell.com/media/.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs. Lineage’s programs are based on its robust proprietary cell-based therapy platform and associated in-house development and manufacturing capabilities. With this platform Lineage develops and manufactures specialized, terminally differentiated human cells from its pluripotent and progenitor cell starting materials. These differentiated cells are developed to either replace or support cells that are dysfunctional or absent due to degenerative disease or traumatic injury or administered as a means of helping the body mount an effective immune response to cancer. Lineage’s clinical programs are in markets with billion dollar opportunities and include three allogeneic (“off-the-shelf”) product candidates: (i) OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium transplant therapy in Phase 1/2a development for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, a leading cause of blindness in the developed world; (ii) OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy in Phase 1/2a development for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and (iii) VAC, an allogeneic dendritic cell therapy platform for immuno-oncology and infectious disease, currently in clinical development for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. For more information, please visit www.lineagecell.com or follow the Company on Twitter @LineageCell.

