ASE Technology Holding Achieves Double CDP ‘A’ Listing for Global Climate and Water Stewardship
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TAIEX: 3711, NYSE: ASX), the leading provider of semiconductor packaging, test and system assembly services, today announced that it has been recognized for leadership in corporate sustainability by global environmental non-profit CDP, securing a place on its prestigious ‘A List’ for tackling climate change, as well as acting to protect water security – two of the three environmental themes covered by CDP.
“ASE has been on the CDP Climate Change A List for four years since 2016. For the first time this year, we are proud to earn a spot on the CDP Water Security A List,” said Jason Chang, Chairman, ASE Technology Holding. “We are honored to be among a small number of companies that achieved a double ‘A’, out of 5,800+ businesses that were scored in 2020. Climate change and water risks have brought about many challenges as well as opportunities, and ASE is committed to promote a climate-friendly, resilient and cost-effective business environment that will ensure continued growth for the semiconductor industry,” he continued.
Actions for a climate resilient and water-secure future.
ASE has adopted the TCFD (Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures issued by the Financial Stability Board) as part of its Enterprise Risk Management framework, to identify and manage climate change and water-related risks and opportunities. The analysis of various scenarios affecting climate change and water resources, and the simulation of possible results have enabled ASE to control risks within acceptable ranges. In practice, the company has applied green standards in the construction of factories, established potential flood analysis and emergency response measures, and commissioned smart grids to manage energy demand, avoid disruptions from power curtailment and maximize the distribution of electricity demand.
ASE has also built a diversified power supply system that helps promote the development of a green industry and the increased usage of renewable energy. In 2019, ASE’s total consumption of renewable energy accounted for more than 14% of the total electricity consumption. The company has 7 plants in the world completely powered by renewable energy. ASE was also the first manufacturing company in Asia to issue a green bond in 2014, followed by a second green bond issue in 2019. The proceeds of the green bonds were used towards the construction of green manufacturing facilities and Taiwan’s largest water recycling plant, that together contributed to a reduction of approximately 350,000 tons of CO2 emissions and up to 6.58 million tons of recycled water per year.
