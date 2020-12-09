ASE Technology Holding Achieves Double CDP ‘A’ Listing for Global Climate and Water Stewardship

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TAIEX: 3711, NYSE: ASX), the leading provider of semiconductor packaging, test and system assembly services, today announced that it has been recognized for leadership in corporate sustainability by global environmental non-profit CDP, securing a place on its prestigious ‘A List’ for tackling climate change, as well as acting to protect water security – two of the three environmental themes covered by CDP.

“ASE has been on the CDP Climate Change A List for four years since 2016. For the first time this year, we are proud to earn a spot on the CDP Water Security A List,” said Jason Chang, Chairman, ASE Technology Holding. “We are honored to be among a small number of companies that achieved a double ‘A’, out of 5,800+ businesses that were scored in 2020. Climate change and water risks have brought about many challenges as well as opportunities, and ASE is committed to promote a climate-friendly, resilient and cost-effective business environment that will ensure continued growth for the semiconductor industry,” he continued.