 

Biotricity to Present at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event and Host Virtual One-on-One Meetings with Investors

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biotricity Inc. (OTCQB: BTCY), a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, today announced that CEO Waqaas Al-Siddiq and CFO John Ayanoglou are scheduled to present to a live audience at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event virtual investor conference on December 15th, 2020 at 10:20 am Pacific Time (1:20 pm ET). The online presentation will be webcast live and available for replay at the investor relations section of Biotricity’s website.

Following the conference, the management team will also be available for virtual one-on-one meetings with LD Micro participants throughout the day on December 16th. To schedule a post-conference one-on-one, please contact Biotricity’s investor relations firm at btcy@mkr-group.com.

LD Micro is a leader in influential small- and micro-cap conferences. The event will feature more than 250 companies presenting from 6:00 am PT - 3:00pm PT on Monday, December 14th & Tuesday, December 15th.

To sign up for the conference and to gain access to the live Biotricity presentation, please register directly with the conference provider at the following link.

Register Here: https://ve.mysequire.com/

About Biotricity Inc.

Biotricity is reforming the healthcare market by bridging the gap in remote monitoring and chronic care management. Doctors and patients trust Biotricity for preventive & clinical care, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic products for cardiac conditions. The company develops comprehensive remote health monitoring products for the medical market. To learn more, visit www.biotricity.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several virtual and in-person events hosted annually. For more information on LD Micro, visit ldmicro.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, which involve assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies, and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words “may,” “should,” “would,” “will,” “could,” “scheduled,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” “seek,” “project,” or “goal” or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding (i) the plans, objectives and goals of management for future operations, including plans, objectives or goals relating to the design, development and commercialization of Bioflux or any of the Company’s other proposed products or services, (ii) a projection of income (including income/loss), earnings (including earnings/loss) per share, capital expenditures, dividends, capital structure or other financial items, (iii) the Company's future financial performance, (iv) the regulatory regime in which the Company operates or intends to operate and (v) the assumptions underlying or relating to any statement described in points (i), (ii), (iii) or (iv) above. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances and may not be realized because they are based upon the Company's current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control over. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the Company's inability to obtain additional financing, the significant length of time and resources associated with the development of its products and related insufficient cash flows and resulting illiquidity, the Company's inability to expand the Company's business, significant government regulation of medical devices and the healthcare industry, lack of product diversification, existing or increased competition, results of arbitration and litigation, stock volatility and illiquidity, and the Company's failure to implement the Company's business plans or strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the SEC. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

