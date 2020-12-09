 

Beam Global Announces Patents Pending on Three New Technology Advancements for Renewably Energized, Off-Grid Electric Vehicle Charging

Company Continues to Grow Intellectual Property Portfolio

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM, BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media and energy security, announced patents pending on three new product developments aimed at renewably energized EV charging infrastructure.

The US Patent and Trademark Office has assigned serial numbers 17/081,419, 16/898,097 and 17/074,214 to the three patents pending. The product developments are designed to increase renewable energy production, improve resiliency and disaster preparedness and enhance deployability of the Company’s products.

“We continue our strategy of strengthening Beam’s intellectual property portfolio with new and useful product developments,” said Beam Global CEO Desmond Wheatley. “Historically we have been successful in winning the patents which we pursue and in leveraging those patented products to generate revenues for the company. These new innovations will, in my opinion, create new opportunities for us while enhancing the moat protecting our leadership in renewably powered and rapidly deployed EV charging infrastructure.”

About Beam Global
Beam Global is a CleanTech leader that produces innovative, sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media, and energy security, without the construction, disruption, risks and costs of grid-tied solutions. Products include the patented EV ARC and Solar Tree lines with BeamTrak patented solar tracking, and ARC Technology energy storage, along with EV charging, outdoor media and disaster preparedness packages.

The company develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced renewably energized products that save customers time and money, help the environment, empower communities and keep people moving. Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW (formerly Envision Solar, EVSI, EVSIW). For more information visit https://BeamForAll.com/, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements
This Beam Global Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results.

