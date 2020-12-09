German Companies Embrace Public Cloud Amid Pandemic, Boosting AWS and its Partner Ecosystem

FRANKFURT, Germany, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The new realities of business in the age of COVID-19 are driving more German enterprises to the cloud, giving Amazon Web Services and its partners greater opportunities to help these companies become more flexible and efficient, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group ( ISG ) (Nasdaq: III ), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens AWS Ecosystem Partners report for Germany finds the pandemic has created challenges that cloud-based resources and applications are particularly well equipped to address. Since lockdowns and business disruptions began early this year, the market penetration of cloud computing has accelerated from what was already one of the fastest growth rates of any IT trend in Germany.

“German enterprises have been flocking to the cloud, all the more so under the added pressures of this year,” said Andrea Spiegelhoff, partner, ISG EMEA, based in Germany. “This benefits AWS, but also its partners that help companies implement and operate cloud-based capabilities. Companies are taking advantage of this growing ecosystem to transform their way of doing business.”

New cost pressures, growing dependence on the Internet of Things (IoT) and a need for virtual collaboration among suddenly homebound workers led more German organizations to seek cloud-based applications and services this year, the report says. Hyperscalers like AWS have the size and flexibility to scale up quickly to meet those demands.

AWS partners have played a major role in the growing trend, especially in helping companies with migration to the cloud, ISG says. Disrupted by the pandemic, more enterprises have had to migrate both new and existing applications to the cloud, often while adopting containers at the same time. Ecosystem partners also are assisting companies through AWS consulting, a highly competitive field in Germany.

German companies’ growing reliance on data analytics and machine learning, as well as the increasing amount of data coming from sources such as IoT systems, is also driving them to the cloud and to AWS partners, the report adds. These providers help with complex tasks such as integrating cloud-based data repositories with existing storage infrastructure.