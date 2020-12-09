 

German Companies Embrace Public Cloud Amid Pandemic, Boosting AWS and its Partner Ecosystem

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.12.2020, 14:08  |  60   |   |   

ISG Provider Lens report finds COVID-19 accelerated Germany’s rapid adoption of cloud computing as enterprises geared up for remote work, cost efficiency and IoT applications

FRANKFURT, Germany, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The new realities of business in the age of COVID-19 are driving more German enterprises to the cloud, giving Amazon Web Services and its partners greater opportunities to help these companies become more flexible and efficient, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens AWS Ecosystem Partners report for Germany finds the pandemic has created challenges that cloud-based resources and applications are particularly well equipped to address. Since lockdowns and business disruptions began early this year, the market penetration of cloud computing has accelerated from what was already one of the fastest growth rates of any IT trend in Germany.

“German enterprises have been flocking to the cloud, all the more so under the added pressures of this year,” said Andrea Spiegelhoff, partner, ISG EMEA, based in Germany. “This benefits AWS, but also its partners that help companies implement and operate cloud-based capabilities. Companies are taking advantage of this growing ecosystem to transform their way of doing business.”

New cost pressures, growing dependence on the Internet of Things (IoT) and a need for virtual collaboration among suddenly homebound workers led more German organizations to seek cloud-based applications and services this year, the report says. Hyperscalers like AWS have the size and flexibility to scale up quickly to meet those demands.

AWS partners have played a major role in the growing trend, especially in helping companies with migration to the cloud, ISG says. Disrupted by the pandemic, more enterprises have had to migrate both new and existing applications to the cloud, often while adopting containers at the same time. Ecosystem partners also are assisting companies through AWS consulting, a highly competitive field in Germany.

German companies’ growing reliance on data analytics and machine learning, as well as the increasing amount of data coming from sources such as IoT systems, is also driving them to the cloud and to AWS partners, the report adds. These providers help with complex tasks such as integrating cloud-based data repositories with existing storage infrastructure.

Seite 1 von 3
Information Services Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

German Companies Embrace Public Cloud Amid Pandemic, Boosting AWS and its Partner Ecosystem ISG Provider Lens report finds COVID-19 accelerated Germany’s rapid adoption of cloud computing as enterprises geared up for remote work, cost efficiency and IoT applicationsFRANKFURT, Germany, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - The new realities of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Sorrento Receives Licensure From the State of California for Clinical Testing Laboratory (CLIA) ...
Clariant appoints Conrad Keijzer as Chief Executive Officer
Vow ASA: A breakthrough solution in the fight against climate change
22nd Century Receives Order for 3.6 Million New SPECTRUM Variable Nicotine Cigarettes for U.S. ...
VanadiumCorp and CENELEST Testing Next Generation Electrolyte for Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries for ...
Roche partners with Moderna to include SARS-CoV-2 antibody test in ongoing COVID-19 vaccine trials
Aequus Announces Issuance of Stock Options
Pacira BioSciences Reports Preliminary Net Product Sales of $38.9 Million for November 2020
Genius Brands International Inks Deal With LG Electronics USA to Offer Kartoon Channel! App Across ...
Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Clean Power Capital Corp.
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:08 Uhr
Deutsche Unternehmen schwenken in der Pandemie auf die Public Cloud um und stärken damit AWS und sein Partner-Ökosystem
08.12.20
Schweizer Unternehmen setzen bei der Verwaltung ihrer komplexen Cloud-Installationen auf Dienstleister
08.12.20
Swiss Enterprises Look to Service Providers to Manage Complex Cloud Installations
07.12.20
ISG to Release Study on Providers of Mainframe Transformation and Modernization Services
04.12.20
Virtual Expertise Software, Focus-Enhancing Headphones Named Best New Tech in ISG Startup Challenges
03.12.20
ISG Launches Two Studies on Retail Technology Industry
03.12.20
Deutsche Unternehmen setzen bei der digitalen Transformation auf die Public Cloud
03.12.20
German Enterprises Look to Public Cloud to Enable Digital Transformation
02.12.20
Nordic Enterprises Embrace the Public Cloud to Expand Global Reach
01.12.20
U.K. Demand for Public Cloud Services Grows Even as Overall IT Market Has Declined