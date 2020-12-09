Nightfood Unveils New Packaging with Increased Emphasis on Sleep-Friendly Benefits and Nighttime Nutritional Profile

The updated packaging features Nightfood’s familiar Cravemonsters in a bold new design. All flavors share a new deep blue background for stronger shelf-presence while delivering additional nighttime cues to the consumer.

Tarrytown, NY, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Nightfood, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), the company pioneering the category of better-for-you nighttime snacks formulated for better sleep, today provided the public this first look at the brand’s new packaging:

Most importantly, the front panel is now singularly focused on communicating the brand’s unique point of differentiation and key consumer benefit: Nightfood’s “sleep-friendly” nutritional profile.

“Nightfood was created specifically by our sleep experts with ingredients for better sleep,” stated Nightfood CEO Sean Folkson. “Today’s supermarket shopper is more rushed and distracted than ever, especially with COVID. A brand needs to drive home one thing in the first millisecond the consumer sees that pack. Now our key benefit, captured in the phrase ‘Sleep-Friendly’, is literally front and center on every pint of Nightfood.”

Nightfood coined the phrase “sleep-friendly” to describe snacks formulated with a focus on delivering the nutritional foundation for a better night of sleep. Some of the sleep-friendly characteristics of Nightfood ice cream include more prebiotic fiber, casein protein, calcium, magnesium, and zinc when compared to regular ice cream, as well as less sugar, less fat, and fewer calories. These attributes are called out in detail on the back of each pint.

The packaging updates were made based on information gathered during Nightfood’s first eighteen months on shelf in major supermarkets. During that time, the Company has sold hundreds of thousands of pints, collected thousands of consumer reviews, and conducted in-depth interviews with heavy users and early adopters.

“The feedback on the new packaging from our category managers has been strong,” added Jenny Mitchell, Nightfood’s COO. “And 95% of our consumer reviews are 4 and 5 stars. We believe the new packaging will help consumers further understand the benefits Nightfood delivers, resulting in meaningful increases in both consumer trial and repeat purchase.”