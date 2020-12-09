Hunter Technology Engages Star Finance GmbH for European Communications

Star Finance is owned and operated by Michael Adams who is a communications professional with more than 15 years of experience assisting Canadian public companies with introductions to investors, primarily in Germany and German-speaking Europe. Among other services, Star Finance owns and operates two established investment-focused financial websites and provides information about investment opportunities to its audience through e-mail newsletters, websites and various social media channels in the form of written articles as well as video content.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hunter Technology Corp. (TSX-V: HOC; OTCQB: HOILF; WKN: A2QEYH, FSE: RWPM, ISIN: CA4457371090) (“ Hunter ” or the “ Company ”) announces that it has entered into a consulting agreement for European investor relations (the " Agreement ") with Star Finance GmbH (“ Star Finance ”), a Swiss-based company, for European corporate communication services. Star Finance has offices in Steinhausen, Switzerland, and Cologne, Germany.

Under the Agreement, Star Finance will create and implement an investor relations program for the Company, assist in the organization and dissemination of Company Information, and provide market intelligence services to the Company.

Neither Star Finance nor Michael Adams has a direct or indirect ownership interest in Hunter or its securities, or any right to acquire any such interest. All services provided by Star Finance will comply with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”).

The arrangement with Star Finance is subject to approval by the TSXV. Under the Agreement, the arrangement will have a 6-month initial term, and is expected to commence on or about December 10, 2020, at a cost of 6,000 EUR per month, excluding possible prepayment discounts, with subsequent renewals as agreed by the Company and Star Finance.

About Hunter Technology Corp.

Hunter Technology Corp. is an oil industry service provider developing interactive platforms to enable the facilitation of physical oil transactions throughout the trade lifecycle, with more favourable economics for producers and access to a fair market for all. Through oilex.com, Hunter will operate a physical oil marketplace to facilitate the buying and selling of physical oil by independent producers to corporate consumers, traders and sovereign purchasers. And through oilexchange.com, Hunter will offer robust supply chain management tools that track physical oil throughout the supply chain and automate the reporting process.