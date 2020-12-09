 

Dorman Announces More Than 530 New Products, Featuring Several OE FIX Upgrades

Highlights:

  • New OE FIX 4WD front differential actuator for more than 700,000 General Motors vehicles features upgraded rubber and mesh design to improve longevity and help prevent future failures.
  • New OE FIX intake manifold for more than 250,000 Hyundai and Kia vehicles has been reengineered to help reduce potential failure points in the factory design.
  • New OE FIX Power Band Clamp is first of several turbocharger boot clamps with patented curved profile designed to improve performance compared to traditional flat clamps.

COLMAR, Pa., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) is announcing today the release of more than 530 new replacement auto parts, giving repair shops and vehicle owners greater freedom to fix cars and trucks with innovative and trustworthy solutions.

This month Dorman is continuing to grow its line of OE FIX four-wheel-drive (4WD) components with a new 4WD front differential actuator (600-102XD) for more than 700,000 General Motors SUVs and pickup trucks like the Chevrolet Blazer and S10 and GMC Jimmy and Sonoma. The original equipment 4WD differential actuators on many of these vehicles may fail when the rubber diaphragm dry rots over time and creates vacuum leaks. Dorman’s team engineered a new compound material of nitrile rubber and polyester fiber mesh, which has been designed to outlast the original equipment material. This upgrade could help eliminate the need to replace the OEM version several times during the vehicle’s lifespan.

Another exclusive OE FIX this month is Dorman’s new upgraded intake manifold (615-472) for certain Hyundai Santa Fe, Kia Sedona and Kia Sorento model years, with more than a combined quarter-million vehicles in operation. The original equipment intake manifold on certain Hyundai and Kia vehicles may fail when the pivot linkage connecting the two variable-intake flapper valve shafts shears from fatigue. This Dorman OE FIX intake manifold has been reengineered for greater durability. The flapper valve shafts are made from thicker material for improved strength and the shafts are supported by additional bearings to reduce stress points that could lead to failure in the factory design.

