Protech Home Medical Announces New Independent Board Member

Kevin A. Carter, DO, FAASM, is Board Certified in Sleep Medicine by the American Board of Family Medicine; he is also Board Certified in Family Medicine. Before establishing his current practice, Dr. Carter served as Medical Director at the Martin Army Sleep Medicine Center at Fort Benning, Georgia. Prior to this appointment, he served as a United States Army Field Surgeon, with service including deployment in Iraq. Currently, through the Carter Sleep Center, he offers full-spectrum sleep medicine evaluations, diagnosis, and treatments.

CINCINNATI, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protech Home Medical Corp. (“ Protech ” or the “ Company ”) (TSXV: PTQ) (OTCQX: PTQQF) a U.S. based leader in the home medical equipment industry, focused on end-to-end respiratory care, announced today that Dr. Kevin A. Carter has joined the board of directors of the Company as an independent director.

Dr. Carter holds the degree of Fellow by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, a recognition that he has met the highest standards in the practice of sleep medicine.

Dr. Carter is a graduate of the Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed a Family Medicine residency at DeWitt Army Community Hospital and Sleep Medicine fellowship at Walter Reed Army Medical Center. He is also an active member of both the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and the American Academy of Family Physicians.

“The board is pleased to welcome Dr. Carter as our newest independent director, during such an important period of time in the Company’s history; Dr. Carter’s wealth of experience will be invaluable to us as we constantly seek to evolve our patient centric approach. Moreover, Dr. Carter’s expertise in Sleep Medicine will provide meaningful insights as we continue to grow and position our entire sleep business, in particular on the heels of our recent closing of the acquisition of Sleep, LLC,” commented Greg Crawford, CEO and Chairman of Protech. “This appointment reflects our commitment to building a strong and diverse board of directors to help the Company execute on its long-term growth strategy and continue to build shareholder value.”