Cameo Industries Corp Discusses Newly Acquired Starr Property and Announces $300,000 Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cameo Industries Corp. (CSE: CRU) (OTC: CRUUF) (FWB: SY7N) (the “ Company ” or “ Cameo ”) is pleased to announce historical highlights from its recently acquired Starr gold and silver property (“ S ta r r Pro perty ”) (formerly called the Saganaga Property) located 120 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario ( Figure 1 ) (refer to Cameo news release dated November 25, 2020). The Starr Property consists of 27 mineral claims (350 claim units) that cover a number of high-grade gold and silver occurrences within a 20 km long segment of the southwestern section of the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt in the Thunder Bay Mining District and is accessible year-round by highway and logging roads.

The Starr Property (formerly called the Saganaga Property) is located in the southwestern extension of the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt, which is approximately 5 km wide and bounded to the north, east and south by granitoid complexes, and to the southeast by older Northern Lights metagneisses. The southeastern section of the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt is cut by two major NE-SW oriented faults; the Greenwater Lake and Knife Lake faults. The Greenwater Lake fault cuts the Starr Property with left lateral displacement along the fault system. These structures and related splays likely provide conduits for gold-bearing fluids in the region.

The Starr Property consists mainly of pillowed mafic flows and massive mafic volcanics intruded by several gabbroic plugs. In the eastern section of the property the mafic units are commonly interlayered with sedimentary sequences which include volcaniclastics and chemical sediments composed of magnetite-chert banded iron formation. In localized areas, particularly in the eastern portion of the property quartz-feldspar porphyry (QFP) dykes are commonly found to cut the mafic volcanics.

The Starr Property contains several historical gold showings discovered by previous operators including Teck Cominco and Benton Resources Inc. Gold has been found in a variety of geological settings, but typically occurs in spatial relationship with geological unit contacts along secondary/tertiary shear zones. Several of these gold showings are shown in Figure 1 and three of the most significant occurrences are detailed below.