 

Verizon to speak at Barclays Global TMT Conference December 10

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matt Ellis, chief financial officer of Verizon (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), is scheduled to speak at the virtual Barclays Global TMT Conference on Thursday, December 10, at 8 a.m. ET. His remarks will be webcast, with access instructions available on Verizon’s Investor Relations website, www.verizon.com/about/investors/.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at https://www.verizon.com/about/media-center. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

