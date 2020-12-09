 

Cardtronics Confirms Receipt of Proposal from Apollo Global Management and Hudson Executive Capital to Acquire the Company

HOUSTON, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardtronics plc (“Cardtronics” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CATM) today confirmed that it has received a proposal from funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. and Hudson Executive Capital LP to acquire all of the outstanding shares of the Company for $31.00 per share in cash.

Given his role as Founder & Managing Partner of Hudson Executive Capital LP, Douglas Braunstein has recused himself from any discussions that the Cardtronics Board of Directors has had regarding any transaction. The other members of the Cardtronics Board of Directors will review and assess the terms of the proposal.

No specific timetable has been set and there can be no assurances that the review of this proposal will result in the consummation of any agreement or transaction. The Company does not intend to make any further public comments regarding this matter unless and until the Cardtronics Board of Directors approves a specific course of action or has otherwise determined that further disclosure is appropriate or required by applicable law.

Cardtronics has retained Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC as its financial advisor and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP and Ashurst LLP as its legal advisors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions thereof. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “will,” “intend,” “propose,” “believe,” “expect,” “future,” “anticipate,” “contemplate,” “foresee," “would,” “could,” “plan,” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on the Company and there can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those that are anticipated. The Company’s forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond its control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from its historical experience and present expectations or projections. Risk factors are described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, as updated by the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, and those set forth from time-to-time in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this press release, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

About Cardtronics (Nasdaq: CATM)

Cardtronics is the trusted leader in financial self-service, enabling cash transactions at over 285,000 ATMs across 10 countries in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Africa. Leveraging our unmatched scale, expertise, and innovation, top-tier merchants and businesses of all sizes use our ATM solutions to drive growth, in-store traffic, and retail transactions. Financial services providers rely on Cardtronics to deliver superior service at their own ATMs, on Cardtronics ATMs where they place their brand, and through Cardtronics' Allpoint Network, the world’s largest retail-based surcharge-free ATM network, with over 55,000 locations. As champions of cash, Cardtronics converts digital currency into physical cash, driving payments choice for businesses and consumers alike. To learn more about Cardtronics, visit www.cardtronics.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Disclaimer

