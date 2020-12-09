 

Eos Energy Bolsters Pipeline while Securing New Customer Engagements

EDISON, N.J., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) (“Eos”), a leading manufacturer of safe, scalable, efficient, and sustainable zinc-based energy storage systems, today announced it has entered into binding agreements with four companies, spanning various industries and regions, to provide over 7MWh of energy storage to be delivered in the first quarter of 2021. The four agreements are valued at $2.5 million.

The market demand for longer duration (>4 hours of discharge) continues to remain strong, with eight Community Choice Aggregators in California jointly submitting a Request for Offer for up to 500 megawatts of storage to be provided by 2026. Eos believes its batteries are uniquely able to meet this need by providing a cost effective and operationally flexible storage solution with a high degree of fire safety compared to other chemistries prevalent in the storage market.

“Over the past four weeks our opportunity pipeline has grown 30 percent and now exceeds $3 billion as demand for longer duration storage continues to increase,” said Joe Mastrangelo, Chief Executive Officer of Eos Energy Storage. “We have the ability to scale up manufacturing as needed and will be prepared to deliver our safe and sustainable Znyth zinc batteries when called upon.”

New customers include a community energy co-op, federal contractor and an integrator with systems to be installed in domestic and global locations.

Verdant Microgrid, a custom microgrid solution provider that previously purchased Eos’s Znyth battery technology, has committed to purchasing additional units that will be larger in size and scale than the original installation. These additional units will be deployed to project sites in New Mexico and Missouri.

“We are pleased with the product and our expanding relationship, which has made Eos an excellent partner of choice for our future projects,” said Robert Babcock, Partner at Verdant.

“These diverse and multi-regional projects illustrate how our technology defies convention by solving for a wide variety of energy storage challenges” Mastrangelo said. “The market recognizes the value in reliable, cost effective, clean energy storage and we are proud to meet that need, no matter the terrain, temperature, size or complexity.”

