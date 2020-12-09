Celldex Doses First Patient in Phase 1b Study of CDX-0159 in Chronic Inducible Urticaria

HAMPTON, N.J., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:CLDX) announced today that the first patient has been dosed in its open label clinical trial in cold contact urticaria and symptomatic dermographism, the two most common forms of chronic inducible urticaria (CIndU). CDX-0159 is a humanized monoclonal antibody developed by Celldex that binds the KIT receptor with high specificity and potently inhibits its activity. The KIT receptor tyrosine kinase is expressed in a variety of cells, including mast cells, which mediate inflammatory responses such as hypersensitivity and allergic reactions. KIT signaling controls the differentiation, tissue recruitment, survival and activity of mast cells. As previously presented, CDX-0159 demonstrated a favorable safety profile as well as profound and durable reductions of plasma tryptase, indicative of systemic mast cell ablation in a Phase 1a single dose, healthy volunteer study. In October, Celldex also announced the initiation of a Phase 1b study in chronic spontaneous urticaria.



“Inducible urticarias can significantly impact a patient’s quality of life, including insomnia, lack of energy, poor self-image, social withdrawal and depression,” said Dr. Marcus Maurer, Professor of Dermatology and Allergy and Director of Research at the Department of Dermatology and Allergy at the Allergie-Centrum-Charité of the Charité - Universitätsmedizin in Berlin and the lead investigator for the study. “This is especially true for cold contact urticaria and symptomatic dermographism as avoiding the triggers for these diseases is extremely difficult and therapies that address the root cause of disease—mast cell activation—are sorely needed. We look forward to completing this study and believe CDX-0159 could be a much needed disease-modifying drug for these patients.”

“With the initiation of our second study in urticaria, Celldex has laid an exciting foundation for the CDX-0159 program,” said Diane C. Young, MD, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Celldex Therapeutics. “The CIndU study should provide rapid clinical proof of concept in a disease setting that is clearly driven by mast cells. In addition to continuing to assess the safety and potential clinical benefit of CDX-0159, we also hope to confirm its impact on mast cells through the collection and analysis of serial skin biopsies, answering an important question about CDX-0159’s mechanism of action.”