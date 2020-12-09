 

Tongji Healthcare Group, Inc. Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Magiclytics, Disruptive Platform for Influencer-Based Marketing Strategies

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.12.2020, 14:00  |  29   |   |   

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Tongji Healthcare Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TONJ) (Name Change to “Clubhouse Media Group, Inc.” currently pending) (“Tongji”, “Clubhouse” or the “Company”), is excited to announce the signing of a Definitive Agreement (the “Agreement”) to acquire Magiclytics, one of the world’s first Influencer-Based Marketing Revenue Prediction Software platforms.

“Magiclytics solves one of the largest problems in Influencer-based Marketing,” commented Amir Ben Yohanan, CEO at Tongji. “Brands lack visibility into return potential when investing in influencer-based marketing campaigns. Without visibility, strategic decisions end up being left to coin-toss analytics. But Magiclytics provides that visibility through machine learning and artificial intelligence to provide a guide when trying to determine which influencers to bring into the equation and how much of the market a particular brand can hope to access through the strategy.”

Magiclytics currently predicts return on investment (“ROI”) on both the Instagram and TikTok platforms. Through advanced analytics, machine learning and AI, the Magiclytics platform is designed to allow brands to identify which influencers to work with and to provide guidance on revenue generation potential through influencer campaigns. The Company anticipates the addition of Magiclytics will help its current brand deals become more scalable and efficient as well as add an additional source of revenue to the Company.

Magiclytics was co-founded by Wilfred Man, who has been a Marketing Director and Social Intelligence Analyst for over 13 years, and Christian Young, who had previously founded and sold multiple companies in the E-Commerce and Software space, and has worked as an Advisor and Entrepreneur in Residence for venture funds Amplify.LA and Lamppost Group.  For the past two years the company has been in stealth mode, and has gathered millions of data points from dozens of companies, and has already had success with over a dozen private beta clients in the health and beauty, fashion, consumer electronics, and music space.

Through its acquisition of West of Hudson Group, Inc., the Company now boasts an influencer team carrying an aggregate estimated base approaching 100 million followers within its network. The Company owns “The Clubhouse” - an established network of four (4) social media content creation houses (“Clubhouse BH”, “Clubhouse Europe”, and two “Not a Content House” locations) that has already received organic media coverage from New York Times, The Atlantic, Business Insider, Cosmo, Seventeen and Forbes.

Seite 1 von 2
Tongji Healthcare Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tongji Healthcare Group, Inc. Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Magiclytics, Disruptive Platform for Influencer-Based Marketing Strategies LOS ANGELES, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via InvestorWire - Tongji Healthcare Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TONJ) (Name Change to “Clubhouse Media Group, Inc.” currently pending) (“Tongji”, “Clubhouse” or the “Company”), is excited to announce the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Sorrento Receives Licensure From the State of California for Clinical Testing Laboratory (CLIA) ...
Clariant appoints Conrad Keijzer as Chief Executive Officer
Vow ASA: A breakthrough solution in the fight against climate change
22nd Century Receives Order for 3.6 Million New SPECTRUM Variable Nicotine Cigarettes for U.S. ...
VanadiumCorp and CENELEST Testing Next Generation Electrolyte for Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries for ...
Roche partners with Moderna to include SARS-CoV-2 antibody test in ongoing COVID-19 vaccine trials
Aequus Announces Issuance of Stock Options
Pacira BioSciences Reports Preliminary Net Product Sales of $38.9 Million for November 2020
Genius Brands International Inks Deal With LG Electronics USA to Offer Kartoon Channel! App Across ...
Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Clean Power Capital Corp.
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.11.20
Tongji Closes Acquisition of “The Clubhouse” Social Media Influencer Firm with a Network of Over 90M Followers
12.11.20
Tongji Healthcare Group, Inc. Takes First Steps Toward Corporate Name Change and Symbol Change