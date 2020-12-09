Tongji Healthcare Group, Inc. Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Magiclytics, Disruptive Platform for Influencer-Based Marketing Strategies

“Magiclytics solves one of the largest problems in Influencer-based Marketing,” commented Amir Ben Yohanan, CEO at Tongji. “Brands lack visibility into return potential when investing in influencer-based marketing campaigns. Without visibility, strategic decisions end up being left to coin-toss analytics. But Magiclytics provides that visibility through machine learning and artificial intelligence to provide a guide when trying to determine which influencers to bring into the equation and how much of the market a particular brand can hope to access through the strategy.”

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Tongji Healthcare Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TONJ) (Name Change to “Clubhouse Media Group, Inc.” currently pending) (“Tongji”, “Clubhouse” or the “Company”), is excited to announce the signing of a Definitive Agreement (the “Agreement”) to acquire Magiclytics, one of the world’s first Influencer-Based Marketing Revenue Prediction Software platforms.

Magiclytics currently predicts return on investment (“ROI”) on both the Instagram and TikTok platforms. Through advanced analytics, machine learning and AI, the Magiclytics platform is designed to allow brands to identify which influencers to work with and to provide guidance on revenue generation potential through influencer campaigns. The Company anticipates the addition of Magiclytics will help its current brand deals become more scalable and efficient as well as add an additional source of revenue to the Company.

Magiclytics was co-founded by Wilfred Man, who has been a Marketing Director and Social Intelligence Analyst for over 13 years, and Christian Young, who had previously founded and sold multiple companies in the E-Commerce and Software space, and has worked as an Advisor and Entrepreneur in Residence for venture funds Amplify.LA and Lamppost Group. For the past two years the company has been in stealth mode, and has gathered millions of data points from dozens of companies, and has already had success with over a dozen private beta clients in the health and beauty, fashion, consumer electronics, and music space.

Through its acquisition of West of Hudson Group, Inc., the Company now boasts an influencer team carrying an aggregate estimated base approaching 100 million followers within its network. The Company owns “The Clubhouse” - an established network of four (4) social media content creation houses (“Clubhouse BH”, “Clubhouse Europe”, and two “Not a Content House” locations) that has already received organic media coverage from New York Times, The Atlantic, Business Insider, Cosmo, Seventeen and Forbes.