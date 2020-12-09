Holiday Fraud Concerns during Pandemic Come True

TORONTO, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) today released new findings around online retail trends during the start of the 2020 global holiday shopping season. The research shows a 435.2% increase in suspected online retail fraud 1 coming from Canada during the start of the 2020 holiday shopping season compared to the same period in 2019. The findings are based on the online transactions TransUnion analyzed for its customers utilizing identity and authentication products during the traditional start of the global holiday shopping season, U.S. Thanksgiving (Nov. 26) to Cyber Monday (Nov. 30).

TransUnion research finds 435% rise in suspected 2020 holiday weekend e-commerce fraud coming from Canada compared to 2019; mirrors recent TransUnion survey where 50% of consumers expressed concern about being victimized by holiday fraud

Heading into the holiday shopping season, the TransUnion Financial Hardship Study conducted from Oct. 28 to Nov. 5 found 32% of 1,100 Canadian consumers surveyed said they had been targeted by digital fraud related to COVID-19, a 14% increase from the same survey the week of April 13, 2020.

“With the COVID-19 pandemic accelerating the move from offline to online transactions, detecting digital fraud attempts has become paramount for e-commerce providers,” said Anne-Marie Kelly, vice president of Market Development, Identity Management and Fraud Solutions at TransUnion. “In order to avoid cart abandonment with all of these new sales opportunities, it is equally if not more important to ensure consumers are able to make friction-right digital transactions.”

In addition to the above findings, TransUnion released the following fraud trends:

The percent of suspected fraudulent e-commerce transactions coming from Canada during the start of the holiday shopping season and entire year from 2018 to 2020. 11.58% from Nov. 26 to Nov. 30, 2020. 9.89% so far in 2020. 2.16% from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, 2019. 6.41% all of 2019. 8.61% from Nov. 22 to Nov. 26, 2018. 8.13% all of 2018.



The days with the highest percent of suspected fraudulent transactions coming from Canada during the start of the 2020 holiday shopping season are: Cyber Monday, Nov. 30: 35.03% Sunday, Nov. 29: 6.04% U.S. Thanksgiving, Nov. 26: 2.84% Black Friday, Nov. 27: 2.14% Saturday, Nov. 28: 1.67%



1 Suspected fraudulent and risky transactions are those that TransUnion’s customers either denied or reviewed due to fraudulent indicators