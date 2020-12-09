 

C2C Gold Expands Newfoundland Holdings; Appoints Shawn Ryan as Technical Advisor

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C2C GOLD CORP. (CSE: CTOC; OTCQB: TAKUF) (formerly Taku Gold Corp.) is pleased to announce an expansion of its property holdings in the prolific Newfoundland Central Gold Belt as part of a strategic initiative to grow C2C into a leading company in Newfoundland’s rapidly emerging gold exploration boom. C2C has acquired, through staking, an additional 525 claims and now controls a total of 2,497 claims covering 624 sq km in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt. The C2C properties are all road accessible and situated along the same prominent structural orogenic belt that is host to Marathon Gold’s Valentine project (estimated resources in all categories exceeding 4 million ounces gold)1, Canterra Minerals Corp.’s Wilding project, Great Atlantic Resources Corp.’s Golden Promise project and Sokoman Minerals Corp.’s Moosehead project.

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Shawn Ryan, 2011 recipient of PDAC’s Prospector of the Year, as Technical Advisor to the Company.

The Company is hosting a live discussion on Thursday, December 10th at 11 AM PST with Technical Advisor, Shawn Ryan, and Executive Chair Janet Lee-Sheriff. Please log in and join the live discussion as they outline the exciting development in Newfoundland and C2C Gold’s growing position in the region:    https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1313530878031715342.

To view C2C’s growing property holdings and overall activity in Newfoundland please view: https://bit.ly/2VBWnDx.

Shawn Ryan, Technical Advisor
Shawn has over 20 years of experience prospecting gold across the Yukon and has been rapidly expanding his prospecting in Canada’s Newfoundland. A global leader in his field, his prospecting and specialization on advanced soil geochemical work led to the discovery of the millions of gold ounces including the Golden Saddle & Arc, Coffee, and QV gold resources. This success has also been recognized with Shawn winning the 2011 PDAC Prospector of the Year Award, 2010 Spud Huestis Award and the Yukon Prospector of the Year Award. Shawn continues to be an active participant with his technical teams, constantly improving efficiencies with his methodological exploration techniques.

