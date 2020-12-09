 

Super League Launches Virtualis Studios, a Fully-Remote Broadcast Production Services Division

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.12.2020, 14:00  |  39   |   |   

Virtualis Studios offers proprietary, leading-edge production solutions for scalable remote content creation and monitoring across entertainment, sports, lifestyle, advertising video and more

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG), a global leader in competitive video gaming and esports entertainment for everyday players, announces today the launch of Virtualis Studios, a fully virtual production studio providing proprietary, state-of-the-art, scalable solutions for video, television, and branded content. Production companies in need of experienced teams with a deep understanding of remote production technologies and systems can rely on Virtualis Studios’ expertise, developed through years of broadcasting multi-location esports events. Whether for the creation and broadcast of premium content, or for monitoring productions from remote locations, Virtualis Studios supports a broad spectrum of critical needs in today’s production environment.

Born from cloud-based esports broadcast solutions designed to enable thousands of simultaneous gameplay and player cam feeds to be live streamed across dozens of endpoints, Virtualis Studios specializes in integrating multiple technology solutions to ensure any given project can be produced and monitored successfully on a partially- or fully-remote basis. The proprietary infrastructure already supports multiple, concurrent virtual control rooms that are fully operational at any given time, with limitless scalability compared to what is possible within a physical studio and on-site control room.

“We created Virtualis Studios based on the rapidly increasing demand for premium video across the pandemic-beleaguered production landscape,” says Matt Edelman, Chief Commercial Officer at Super League. “While there are individual off-the-shelf software products that address certain aspects of remote production quite well, we have found that production companies need a solution that can do everything well, with flexibility and creativity that applies across production types. That’s what we’ve built - our expertise is as important as our technology systems, and both will bring immense value to our partners for years to come.”

Seite 1 von 4


Super League Gaming Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Super League Launches Virtualis Studios, a Fully-Remote Broadcast Production Services Division Virtualis Studios offers proprietary, leading-edge production solutions for scalable remote content creation and monitoring across entertainment, sports, lifestyle, advertising video and moreSANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Sorrento Receives Licensure From the State of California for Clinical Testing Laboratory (CLIA) ...
Clariant appoints Conrad Keijzer as Chief Executive Officer
Vow ASA: A breakthrough solution in the fight against climate change
22nd Century Receives Order for 3.6 Million New SPECTRUM Variable Nicotine Cigarettes for U.S. ...
VanadiumCorp and CENELEST Testing Next Generation Electrolyte for Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries for ...
Roche partners with Moderna to include SARS-CoV-2 antibody test in ongoing COVID-19 vaccine trials
Aequus Announces Issuance of Stock Options
Pacira BioSciences Reports Preliminary Net Product Sales of $38.9 Million for November 2020
Genius Brands International Inks Deal With LG Electronics USA to Offer Kartoon Channel! App Across ...
Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Clean Power Capital Corp.
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.12.20
Super League Gaming Announces Super League Arena
16.11.20
Super League Gaming Secures Additional Patent for its Multi-User Game System Technology
11.11.20
Super League Gaming Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results