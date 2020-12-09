 

invisaWear and ADT Collaborate on Next-Generation Wearable Safety Tech

Leaders in wearable safety accessories and professional monitoring partner to help protect more people with discreet safety solutions

BOSTON and BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart wearable company invisaWear and ADT are collaborating to introduce more advanced mobile safety and monitoring features into invisaWear’s ground-breaking line of wearable personal safety accessories. The partnership brings together ADT’s mobile safety platform and invisaWear’s unique line of lifestyle-inspired safety devices. ADT will also power invisaWear’s companion app, allowing users who feel unsafe to discreetly connect - by voice or SMS chat - with ADT.

“Our users rely on us in high-pressure situations, and we’re thrilled to now offer them the professionalism and trust ADT is known for, at the simple push of a button,” said Rajia Abdelaziz, CEO of invisaWear. “ADT has given us the utmost confidence that should our users need assistance, they’ll receive the right safety resources and help.”

invisaWear’s wearable personal safety devices are discreetly incorporated into accessories for all ages, including bracelets, necklaces, keychains, scrunchies, and more. A simple double-press of the button quickly initiates an S.O.S and sends an alert to ADT along with their location. ADT will notify the customer’s emergency contacts, alert authorities, and share their location, as well as other personally identifiable information to help emergency responders locate and identify them.

“ADT and invisaWear have partnered to provide customers with a wearable safety device that is both stylish and discreet,” said Leah Page, Vice President, Mobile Security & Strategic Projects at ADT. “Customers now have more options than ever to stay safe on the go, backed by America’s most trusted security company.”

The invisaWear app with ADT-powered features is currently available for download on iOS and will be coming soon to Android. To purchase or learn more about invisaWear’s smart wearables, visit invisaWear.com. To learn more about ADT mobile safety, please visit ADT.com.

About invisaWear 
invisaWear creates safety devices that are disguised as everyday accessories. They look like necklaces, bracelets, keychains, fitness bands, and even hair scrunchies but they all have a button hidden on the back. When double-pressed, invisaWear products send a text message to up-to five pre-selected emergency contacts; the text notifies the emergency contacts that the user is requesting help and contains a link to the user’s location. The jewelry also offers an optional contact 9-1-1 feature. Rajia Abdelaziz, Co-Founder and CEO of invisaWear, started the company after a scary incident when a car full of men followed her and started yelling inappropriate comments. Luckily, Rajia was able to run and get in her car, unharmed; the harrowing experience inspired her to create fashion jewelry that doubles as a safety device. To learn more, please visit https://www.invisawear.com.

About ADT
ADT is a leading provider of security, automation, and smart home solutions serving consumer and business customers through more than 300 locations, 9 owned and operated monitoring centers, and the largest network of security professionals in the United States. The company offers many ways to help protect customers by delivering lifestyle-driven solutions via professionally installed, do-it-yourself, mobile, and digital-based offerings for residential, small business, and larger commercial customers. For more information, please visit www.adt.com or follow on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

