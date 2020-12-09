 

Azincourt Energy Updates Geophysical Program at the East Preston Uranium Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AZINCOURT ENERGY CORP. (“Azincourt” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: AAZ, OTC: AZURF), is pleased to provide an update on the ground-based geophysical exploration program currently underway at the East Preston uranium project, located in the western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.

The program has reached the halfway point and is comprised of a horizontal loop electromagnetic survey (“HLEM”) consisting of a total of 33 line-km of line-cutting and surveying. The survey commenced in late November and to date 16.5 line-km have been completed. Commencement of this survey was announced by the Company in a news release dated November 23, 2020. The survey was originally scheduled for the summer but had been delayed due to Covid-19 restrictions and disruptions.
 
The HLEM survey is being utilized to refine and prioritize target areas where untested conductive corridors have been identified in existing property-wide airborne VTEM survey results. Unconformity related uranium deposits associated with the Athabasca Basin are closely associated with basement conductive packages. VTEM surveys have identified conductive corridors within the East Preston land package and the HLEM survey will narrow down where within these corridors future drilling should focus.

“We’re eager to continue drilling East Preston, and this survey will provide critical data for the next round,” said Alex Klenman, President & CEO. “We know the area is target rich and we’ve only drill tested a handful of targets to date. The additional geophysics will add to the targeting and help refine priority areas. In addition, this round of work will allow us to meet the spend threshold of the option agreement with Skyharbour and Dixie. It’s a significant milestone for the company,” continued Mr. Klenman.

Under terms of the option agreement entered into in April 2017, Azincourt can earn a 70% undivided interest in the East Preston project by incurring a total CDN $2.5M in exploration expenditures and paying an aggregate of CDN $1M over a four year period. With the completion of the current geophysical program the Company will have met the required expenditures. In April 2020, the parties agreed to extend the final payment under the earn-in to March 31, 2021.

