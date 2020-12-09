POET Launches Campaign with AGORACOM for Online Marketing and Social Media Engagement
TORONTO, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POET Technologies Inc. (“POET” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: PTK; OTCQX: POETF), the designer and developer of the POET Optical Interposer and Photonic
Integrated Circuits (PICs) for the data center and tele-communication markets, is pleased to announce that it has launched a marketing campaign through AGORACOM for the purposes of raising the
visibility and awareness of the Company on key online platforms while also facilitating education and increased understanding of POET’s technology, development progress and market
opportunities.
Significant Exposure Through AGORACOM Digital Network
In 2019, AGORACOM has served over 350 public companies and surpassed 600 million page views, exceeding industry engagement metrics by over 400%.
The POET HUB, containing multiple landing pages, videos, photos and other helpful information, will be updated regularly over the course of the engagement and go-live on December 10, 2020 at: https://agoracom.com/ir/POETTechnologies
The POET HUB will receive significant exposure through continuous brand impression, content marketing, search engine marketing and social media engagement throughout the entire AGORACOM network. AGORACOM is the only small-cap marketing firm to hold a Twitter Verified badge, averaging 4.2 million Twitter impressions per month in 2019.
“Beyond The Press Release” Interviews on AGORACOM Discussion Forum
POET has also launched a Discussion Forum on AGORACOM that will serve as a media and communications platform to provide expanded information about the Company and its technology to both current and prospective shareholders in a fully moderated environment. The new Discussion Forum will exclusively feature a “Beyond the Press Release” interview series with POET’s executive management team, which will include in-depth reviews and highlights from the Company’s most recent press releases. The first of the “Beyond The Press Release” Interviews can be found at: https://agoracom.com/ir/POETTechnologies/forums/discussion/topics/7505 ...
