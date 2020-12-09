POET Launches Campaign with AGORACOM for Online Marketing and Social Media Engagement

Significant Exposure Through AGORACOM Digital Network In 2019, AGORACOM has served over 350 public companies and surpassed 600 million page views, exceeding industry engagement metrics by over 400%.

TORONTO, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POET Technologies Inc. (“POET” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: PTK; OTCQX: POETF), the designer and developer of the POET Optical Interposer and Photonic Integrated Circuits (PICs) for the data center and tele-communication markets, is pleased to announce that it has launched a marketing campaign through AGORACOM for the purposes of raising the visibility and awareness of the Company on key online platforms while also facilitating education and increased understanding of POET’s technology, development progress and market opportunities.

The POET HUB, containing multiple landing pages, videos, photos and other helpful information, will be updated regularly over the course of the engagement and go-live on December 10, 2020 at: https://agoracom.com/ir/POETTechnologies

The POET HUB will receive significant exposure through continuous brand impression, content marketing, search engine marketing and social media engagement throughout the entire AGORACOM network. AGORACOM is the only small-cap marketing firm to hold a Twitter Verified badge, averaging 4.2 million Twitter impressions per month in 2019.

“Beyond The Press Release” Interviews on AGORACOM Discussion Forum

POET has also launched a Discussion Forum on AGORACOM that will serve as a media and communications platform to provide expanded information about the Company and its technology to both current and prospective shareholders in a fully moderated environment. The new Discussion Forum will exclusively feature a “Beyond the Press Release” interview series with POET’s executive management team, which will include in-depth reviews and highlights from the Company’s most recent press releases. The first of the “Beyond The Press Release” Interviews can be found at: https://agoracom.com/ir/POETTechnologies/forums/discussion/topics/7505 ...