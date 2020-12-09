 

Sunstock, Inc. Provides Update on Gold, Silver Assets

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunstock, Inc. (OTC PINK: SSOK), involved in the buying, selling and distribution of precious metals, today announces an update on its gold and silver acquisitions during the final months of 2020.

Through the months of October-December 2020, Sunstock grew its inventory by 4 ounces of gold bars and 4,500 ounces of silver for an aggregate investment of $161,297 for the noted period. The Company’s most recent acquisition of 300 ounces of Buffalo Silver Rounds was completed Dec. 2, 2020, adding to its existing inventory.

Sunstock specializes in buying and selling gold, silver and rare coins to investors and customers. The Company monitors the precious metals market against the backdrop of the global economy to acquire assets at a pace and price conducive to its growth strategy. The Company currently operates Mom’s Silver Shop, a leading precious metals retail store located in Sacramento, California, from which it sells its inventory to investors and customers.

“Our business model enables investors to diversify their portfolio with unconventional assets, such as gold and silver, without actually purchasing and storing physical metals,” stated Sunstock CEO Jason Chang. “As we move toward another year of general uncertainty in the global marketplace, we believe precious metals will continue to see strong buying interest that benefits our model. Our goal is to continue to build an inventory that becomes a focal point of opportunity for investors.”

About Sunstock, Inc.:

Sunstock, Inc. (OTC PINK: SSOK) is involved in the distribution of precious metals, primarily gold. The Company pursues a “ground to coin” strategy, whereby uses its wholesale and retail channels to sell these precious metals primarily through their own branded coins. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.SunstockInc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause

Contact:
Mr. Jason Chang, CEO
Enquiry@SunstockInc.com
916-860-9622
www.SunstockInc.com


