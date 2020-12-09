 

EDAP Announces Final U.S. 2021 Reimbursement Rules for High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.12.2020, 14:00  |  34   |   |   

  

  • Final rules establish, for the first time, a Category 1 CPT code and reimbursement to physicians performing ablation of malignant prostate tissue with HIFU in the US
  • Physician reimbursement for HIFU approximately 30% higher than cryotherapy and brachytherapy
  • Hospital reimbursement for HIFU up approximately 6% versus 2020 levels  
  • Final reimbursement rule confirms proposed rule released on August 12

LYON, France, December 9, 2020 -- EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq: EDAP) (“the Company”), the global leader in robotic energy based therapies, announced today that the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has issued its final rules establishing, for the first time, a Category 1 CPT code which facilitates reimbursement for the ablation of malignant prostate tissue with HIFU technology, effective January 1, 2021.

On the Hospital Payment side, the final rule maintains the HIFU procedure in the Level 5 Urology Ambulatory Payment Classification (APC) in 2021. This translates into a payment for a hospital performing a HIFU procedure on a Medicare patient of around $4,500 as a national average, adjusted locally based on the wage index. This represents an increase of $256, or 6%, from the payment hospitals receive from Medicare for a HIFU procedure in 2020.

In the Physician Fee Schedule final rule, CMS has established for the first time a payment to physicians performing a HIFU procedure in the US. In the final rule, CMS has set a total Relative Value Units (RVUs) for a physician performing a HIFU procedure at 29.09. This translates to an average payment of $943 for a urologist performing a HIFU procedure on a Medicare patient in a facility setting. As a reference, a comparable established minimally invasive therapy for prostate cancer, cryotherapy, yields 22.72 RVUs, which translates to $736 for the urologist under the same setting and patient conditions. A radical prostatectomy would grant the urologist 34.73 RVUs, which translates to a Medicare payment of $1,125, or 42.74 RVUs and $1,385 if performed laparoscopically.

Marc Oczachowski, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of EDAP, commented: “We are very pleased that CMS, through the establishment of physician reimbursement, further validates the value of HIFU in treating prostate diseases. The process was finalized in a timely manner and has positioned the therapy very well among the existing treatment options such as cryosurgery, brachytherapy and surgery. We anticipate that this incremental revenue stream will also be a significant driver to further adoption of Focal One as physicians and hospitals seek to differentiate themselves by offering this cutting edge, non-invasive treatment option.” 

Seite 1 von 3


Edap TMS Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EDAP Announces Final U.S. 2021 Reimbursement Rules for High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU)    Final rules establish, for the first time, a Category 1 CPT code and reimbursement to physicians performing ablation of malignant prostate tissue with HIFU in the USPhysician reimbursement for HIFU approximately 30% higher than cryotherapy and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Sorrento Receives Licensure From the State of California for Clinical Testing Laboratory (CLIA) ...
Clariant appoints Conrad Keijzer as Chief Executive Officer
Vow ASA: A breakthrough solution in the fight against climate change
22nd Century Receives Order for 3.6 Million New SPECTRUM Variable Nicotine Cigarettes for U.S. ...
VanadiumCorp and CENELEST Testing Next Generation Electrolyte for Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries for ...
Roche partners with Moderna to include SARS-CoV-2 antibody test in ongoing COVID-19 vaccine trials
Aequus Announces Issuance of Stock Options
Pacira BioSciences Reports Preliminary Net Product Sales of $38.9 Million for November 2020
Genius Brands International Inks Deal With LG Electronics USA to Offer Kartoon Channel! App Across ...
Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Clean Power Capital Corp.
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.11.20
EDAP Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results and Provides Operational Update
17.11.20
EDAP Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Leading Italian Medical Device Distributor AB Medica
10.11.20
EDAP Announces Presentation at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.10.20
1.057
(EDAP) MKap $56M //Heilung für Prostatakrebs nahe US-Zulassung