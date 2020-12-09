Recruiter.com to Present at LD Micro Main Event

HOUSTON, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCQB: RCRT), a leading hiring platform with the world's largest network of recruiters, is pleased to announce its Chairman and CEO, Evan Sohn, will present at the virtual LD Micro Main Event (XIII) taking place December 14-15, 2020.



Recruiter.com Date: Monday, December 14th, 2020 Time: 11:00 AM Eastern time Webcast: https://ve.mysequire.com/

A live audio webcast and archive of the event presentation will be available using the webcast link above. For more information on the LD Micro Main Event, please contact your LD Micro representative.