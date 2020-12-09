 

Citrix Uncovers What Employees Really want in 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.12.2020, 14:30  |  75   |   |   

Few employees are interested in adding to the upheaval the global pandemic has created in their lives by changing jobs. But when it eventually subsides, many will be open to exploring their options. And a new study reveals what they will be looking for. According to the latest research from Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS), workers believe flexible models, digital technology, diversity and inclusion and learning and development will drive the future of work. And they will seek opportunities with companies that share their vision and give them the space and tools they need to succeed and advance their careers.

“As the economy gears up again and the job market begins to make a recovery, we’re likely to see a surge in people seeking new roles,” said Tim Minahan, Executive Vice President of Strategy, Citrix. “But the pandemic has forever changed the way employees view and approach work, and if businesses want to attract and retain the talent they need to move forward tomorrow, they must understand their mindset and desires and develop plans to accommodate them today.”

To help them do this, Citrix undertook the Talent Accelerator, a survey of 2,000 knowledge workers and 500 HR Directors in large, established corporations and mid-market businesses based in the US conducted by Censuswide. Done in connection with the Work 2035 Project, an ongoing initiative in which Citrix is partnering with enterprises, governments and academia to understand the future of work and create frameworks, solutions and skills to ensure that organizations – and entire economies - can adapt to the new world order and use it to their advantage, the measure sought to understand how both employees and HR directors see the future of work and the actions companies will need to take to deliver it.

And it revealed significant gaps in their views. Among the key findings?

Digital Nomads

Now, more than ever, employees want flexibility in where, when and how they work. In fact, 88 percent of those workers surveyed as part of the Talent Accelerator said that when searching for a new position, they would look for one that offers complete flexibility in their hours and location. And 76 percent believe that employees will be more likely to prioritize lifestyle over proximity to work, even if it means taking a pay cut. According to the Talent Accelerator:

