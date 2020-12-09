 

SolarWinds Announces Confidential Submission of Form 10 Registration Statement for Potential Spin-Off of MSP Business

SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today announced that it has confidentially submitted with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) a Form 10 registration statement with respect to the potential spin-off of its managed service provider (MSP) business.

As announced on August 6, 2020, the board of directors of SolarWinds previously authorized the exploration of a potential spin-off of its MSP business into a standalone, separately-traded public company. The confidential submission of a Form 10 registration statement with the SEC represents a step forward in SolarWinds’ evaluation process.

If completed, the standalone entity would provide cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers, or MSPs, enabling them to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. SolarWinds would retain its Core IT Management business focused primarily on selling software and cloud-based services to corporate IT organizations. SolarWinds believes that, if completed, the potential spin-off would allow each company to more effectively pursue its distinct operating priorities, strategies and capital allocation policies, while also allowing stockholders to separately evaluate and value the companies based on their distinct markets, strategies and performance.

If SolarWinds proceeds with the spin-off, it would be intended to be structured as a tax-free, pro rata distribution to all SolarWinds stockholders as of a record date to be determined by the board of directors of SolarWinds. If completed, upon effectiveness of the transaction, SolarWinds shareholders would own shares of both companies.

Completion of the potential transaction would be subject to various conditions, including final approval of the board of directors of SolarWinds, and there can be no assurance that the potential spin-off transaction will be completed in the manner described above, or at all. If SolarWinds proceeds with the spin-off, it currently would expect to complete the transaction in the first half of 2021. In connection with the foregoing, DLA Piper LLP (US) is serving as legal advisor.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor will there be any sale of any securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is not permitted.

#SWIfinancials

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT infrastructure management software. Our products give organizations worldwide, regardless of type, size or IT infrastructure complexity, the power to monitor and manage the performance of their IT environments, whether on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid models. We continuously engage with all types of technology professionals—IT operations professionals, DevOps professionals, and managed service providers (MSPs)—to understand the challenges they face maintaining high-performing and highly available IT infrastructures. The insights we gain from engaging with them, in places like our THWACK online community, allow us to build products that solve well-understood IT management challenges in ways that technology professionals want them solved. This focus on the user and commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT performance management has established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in network management software and MSP solutions. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com.

