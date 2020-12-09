PDS Biotechnology Appoints Seth Van Voorhees as Chief Financial Officer

“Dr. Van Voorhees is a highly accomplished CFO with extensive experience in corporate finance, capital markets, investment banking and licensing. His appointment comes at a time of significant opportunity and growth for our Company. His business and financial expertise will be instrumental in helping us to continue to grow the Company” said Frank Bedu-Addo, Chief Executive Officer of PDS Biotechnology. “We are grateful to Michael King for his services as our interim CFO, and for the contributions he made, which have enabled meaningful advancements in the development of our Versamune platform and our lead oncology asset PDS0101.”

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (Nasdaq: PDSB), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing novel cancer therapies and infectious disease vaccines based on the Company’s proprietary Versamune T-cell activating technology, today announced the appointment of Seth Van Voorhees, Ph.D. as its new Chief Financial Officer effective January 1, 2021.

Dr. Van Voorhees most recently served as the CFO of Research Frontiers (Nasdaq: REFR) and for American Pacific (Nasdaq: APFC). Earlier in his career, he was an investment banking officer responsible for chemical/pharmaceutical clients at Merrill Lynch, UBS Warburg, and Wasserstein Perella. His background includes a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA in finance from Columbia University.

“I am pleased to be joining PDS Biotechnology at this exciting stage of its development. Its foundational science and distinctive technology platform create enormous opportunities. I look forward to helping the Company reach its strategic and financial objectives.” said Dr. Van Voorhees.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotech is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company with a growing pipeline of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines based on the Company’s proprietary Versamune T-cell activating technology platform. Versamune effectively delivers disease-specific antigens for in vivo uptake and processing, while also activating the critical type 1 interferon immunological pathway, resulting in production of potent disease-specific killer T-cells as well as neutralizing antibodies. PDS Biotech has engineered multiple therapies, based on combinations of Versamune and disease-specific antigens, designed to train the immune system to better recognize disease cells and effectively attack and destroy them. To learn more, please visit www.pdsbiotech.com or follow us on Twitter at @PDSBiotech.