 

MarketAxess Launches Centralized Fixed Income Trading Marketplace with Integrated U.S. Treasury Market Liquidity

NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTX), the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, and the provider of market data and post-trade services for the global fixed-income markets, today announced the launch of a centralized fixed income trading marketplace that fully integrates rates trading capabilities within the MarketAxess trading system.

By combining credit and rates trading capabilities into a single workstation, existing MarketAxess investor and dealer clients have greater flexibility in trading across the fixed income universe and gain efficient access to streaming, click-to-trade liquidity for on- and off-the-run U.S. Treasuries. This allows thousands of current credit trading users to seamlessly access the MarketAxess Rates trading solution with full post-trade integration. MarketAxess Rates is now the former LiquidityEdge brand.

Steve Chylinski, Head of Fixed Income Trading with Eagle Asset Management, commented, “Actively managing thousands of separately managed accounts demands access to broad liquidity sources and a streamlined operational workflow. By connecting credit and rates trading capabilities into a single workstation, including combining streaming U.S. Treasury and all-to-all credit market liquidity, we can improve the efficiency of our portfolio management process.”

This launch marks the first phase of development planned for integrating the rates product segment within the MarketAxess platform. Further enhancements will include expanding the trading protocols available to customers by exposing Request-for-Quote (RFQ) inquiries alongside click-to-trade streams, as well as broadening the product scope to include European Government Bonds and inflation protected securities.

Nichola Hunter, Head of Rates with MarketAxess, added, “Since the acquisition of LiquidityEdge one year ago, we have made swift progress in integrating the businesses and delivering valuable trading solutions to our clients. Our rates trading solution is differentiated by high-quality pricing through bespoke order books and streaming liquidity across the Treasury curve. By combining our innovative rates trading technology with industry-leading credit market liquidity, clients and dealers benefit from a dynamic fixed income trading solution.”

About MarketAxess
MarketAxess operates a leading, institutional electronic trading platform delivering expanded liquidity opportunities, improved execution quality and significant cost savings across global fixed-income markets. A global network of over 1,700 firms, including the world’s leading asset managers and institutional broker-dealers, leverages MarketAxess’ patented trading technology to efficiently trade bonds. MarketAxess’ award-winning Open Trading marketplace is regarded as the preferred all-to-all trading solution in the global credit markets, creating a unique liquidity pool for a broad range of credit market participants. Drawing on its deep data and analytical resources, MarketAxess provides automated trading solutions, market data products and a range of pre- and post-trade services.

MarketAxess is headquartered in New York and has offices in London, Amsterdam, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, San Francisco, São Paulo, Hong Kong and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.marketaxess.com.

