Worksport to Present December 14 at the LD Micro Main Event (XIII) in Los Angeles

TORONTO, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd (OTCQB: WKSP) (or the “Company”), is pleased to announced that CEO Steven Rossi will be presenting to a live virtual audience at the 13 th annual LD Micro Main Event on Wednesday, December 14 at 9 a.m. PST / noon EST.

The Main Event will feature a new and unique format, with companies presenting for 10 minutes, followed by 10 minutes of Q&A by a panel of investors and analysts.

"The time has finally come to do something different in the virtual conference world. Let’s see if we can pull off something that can be enjoyed by both executives and investors alike,” stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD, now a wholly owned subsidiary of SRAX, Inc.

The Main Event will take place on December 14th and 15th, exclusively on the Sequire Virtual Events platform.

“We are honored to have Worksport as a first-time presenter,” said LD Micro president Chris Lahiji. “We look forward to having our community learn more about its TerraVis system, a novel solar powered light truck bed cover.”

“Worksport is so pleased to be invited to the LD Main Event, which now has access to the world’s largest active base of micro-cap investors estimated at over 1.3 million individuals, with 2 million investors invited. Timing could not better as we recently launched our Regulation-A Public Offering” said Worksport CEO Steven Rossi. “We are very excited about telling our story to virtual micro-cap investors worldwide. We encourage any interested investors to invest directly in our growth at www.invest.worksport.com ”



Anyone can attend the online presentation by visiting the link below:

https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/wksp

Wednesday December 14th, 2020

9AM PST / Noon EST

About LD Micro/SEQUIRE

LD Micro began in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space. For more information, please visit ldmicro.com .

The upcoming Main Event will be highlighting a new format that will benefit both executives and the investors tuning in from all over the globe.

In September 2020, LD Micro. Inc. was acquired by SRAX, Inc., a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire , companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com .