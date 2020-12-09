 

Hofseth Biocare ASA APPROVAL AND PUBLICATION OF PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT FOLLOWING AGREEMENT WITH DKSH

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.12.2020, 14:27  |  34   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, THE HONG KONG SPECIAL ADMINISTRATIVE REGION OF THE PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA OR JAPAN, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcements from Hofseth BioCare ASA (the "Company") on 4 December 2020 regarding approval and publication of the Company's prospectus dated 3 December 2020 (the "Prospectus") and on 7 December 2020 regarding the commencement of the subscription period in a subsequent offering raising gross proceeds of up to approximately NOK 40 million (the "Subsequent Offering").

On 8 December 2020, e.g. following publication of the Prospectus, the Company published that it had entered into a distribution agreement with DKSH. The Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority has today approved a supplement to the Prospectus (the "Prospectus Supplement"), which implements information about the distribution agreement with DKSH into the Prospectus. The information contained in the Prospectus Supplement shall be considered as an integral part of, and is to be read together with, the Prospectus.

The Prospectus Supplement is published today and will, subject to applicable local securities laws, be available at www.paretosec.com/updates/transactions. The Prospectus Supplement will also be available at the offices of the Company.

Pareto Securities AS acts as manager in the Subsequent Offering. Advokatfirmaet CLP DA acts as Norwegian legal counsel to Hofseth BioCare ASA.

For further information, please contact:

Jon Olav Ødegård, CFO at Hofseth BioCare ASA
Phone: +47 936 32 966
E-mail: joo@hofsethbiocare.no

About Hofseth BioCare ASA:
HBC is a Norwegian biotech company that develops high-value ingredients and finished products currently targeting the consumer health market. Research is ongoing to identify the individual elements within the products that modulate inflammation and the immune response with pre-clinical studies in multiple clinics and university research labs in several countries. Lead clinical and pre-clinical candidates are in development for the protection of the Gastro-Intestinal (GI) system against inflammation, including ulcerative colitis and the orphan condition necrotising enterocolitis, as a Medical Food to help treat age-related Sarcopenia, and as a treatment for Iron Deficiency Anemia, all using peptide fractions of Salmon Protein Hydrolysate. Preclinical trial work with the oil is ongoing to ameliorate lung inflammation in eosinophilic asthma and COPD (“smokers lung”) as well as clinical work in COVID.

The company is founded on the core values of sustainability, traceability and optimal utilization of natural resources. Through an innovative hydrolysis technology, HBC can preserve the quality of lipids, proteins and collagen-calcium from fresh salmon off-cuts. Hofseth BioCare's headquarters are in Ålesund, Norway with branches in Oslo, London, Zürich, Chicago, Menlo Park and Tokyo.
HBC is listed on Euronext Expand Oslo with ticker "HBC". More information about Hofseth BioCare at hofsethbiocare.com and facebook.com/hofsethbiocare

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Hofseth BioCare Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hofseth Biocare ASA APPROVAL AND PUBLICATION OF PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT FOLLOWING AGREEMENT WITH DKSH NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, THE HONG KONG SPECIAL ADMINISTRATIVE REGION OF THE PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA OR JAPAN, OR ANY OTHER …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Sorrento Receives Licensure From the State of California for Clinical Testing Laboratory (CLIA) ...
Clariant appoints Conrad Keijzer as Chief Executive Officer
Vow ASA: A breakthrough solution in the fight against climate change
22nd Century Receives Order for 3.6 Million New SPECTRUM Variable Nicotine Cigarettes for U.S. ...
VanadiumCorp and CENELEST Testing Next Generation Electrolyte for Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries for ...
Roche partners with Moderna to include SARS-CoV-2 antibody test in ongoing COVID-19 vaccine trials
Aequus Announces Issuance of Stock Options
Pacira BioSciences Reports Preliminary Net Product Sales of $38.9 Million for November 2020
Genius Brands International Inks Deal With LG Electronics USA to Offer Kartoon Channel! App Across ...
Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Clean Power Capital Corp.
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.12.20
Hofseth Biocare ASA: HBC and DKSH announce a Pan-Asian exclusive collaboration for distribution of HBC branded products including across China, India, Japan & Korea
07.12.20
Hofseth Biocare ASA: COMMENCEMENT OF SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD
04.12.20
Hofseth BioCare ASA: Completed Extraordinary General Meeting
04.12.20
Hofseth Biocare ASA: APPROVAL AND PUBLICATION OF PROSPECTUS
03.12.20
Hofseth Biocare ASA: PROXY RIGHTS AT GENERAL MEETING
02.12.20
Hofseth Biocare ASA: HBC adds ex-Johnson & Johnson Senior Commercial leader, Will Urban-Smith, to its Sales & Marketing team in the Consumer Health division
01.12.20
Hofseth Biocare ASA: Significant exclusive distribution agreement with IMCD for 16 territories globally including the USA & Canada
30.11.20
Hofseth Biocare ASA: Boosts Sales & Marketing in its Consumer Health division by hiring ex-Novartis and ex-GSK senior executive Andy Gill
11.11.20
Hofseth Biocare ASA: SUPPLEMENTARY ELECTIONS TO BOARD AND AUDIT COMMITTEE – NOTICE OF EGM
11.11.20
Hofseth Biocare ASA: COMPLETED EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING AND APPROVED SUBSEQUENT OFFERING