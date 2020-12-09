 

Applied Therapeutics Announces Launch of Galactosemia Awareness and Education Initiative

09.12.2020, 14:15  |  38   |   |   

NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need, today announced the launch of Galactosemia Together, the first and only industry-led Galactosemia awareness and education campaign. Developed in partnership with the Galactosemia community, this initiative aims to address gaps in education by providing updated, reliable and credible resources to help connect, educate and support those families impacted by this disease.

“We are thrilled that Applied Therapeutics is not only providing hope for a drug that could be used in the treatment of Galactosemia, but also is committed to creating valuable resources in the realm of disorder awareness and education. It is vital that patients have access to educational materials that help them understand the disorder so that they can make informed decisions, with the help of their medical team in regard to their care,” said Brittany Cudzilo, Outreach Coordinator, Board of Directors for the Galactosemia Foundation. “On behalf of the Foundation, I’d like to thank Applied Therapeutics for their commitment to the Galactosemia community.”

“We are pleased to partner with the Galactosemia community in this important educational endeavor,” said Shoshana Shendelman, PhD, Founder, CEO and Chair of the Board of Applied Therapeutics. “Applied Therapeutics is committed to supporting the needs of Galactosemia patients and caregivers.”

To learn more about Galactosemia Together, please visit Galactosemia.com.

Galactosemia is a rare, slowly progressing metabolic disease caused by a genetic inability to break down the sugar galactose. Aldose Reductase (AR), an enzyme known to play a role in many diseases including Galactosemia, converts galactose into galactitol, a toxic metabolite that builds up in tissues and organs and can cause long-term disease complications. There are approximately 3,000 individuals with Galactosemia in the U.S. and about 3,500 individuals in the E.U. Most patients with Galactosemia are under the age of 40, as newborn screening was not widely adopted until the 1980s. Galactosemia is now included as part of routine newborn screening in all 50 U.S. states, and in many countries in Europe.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need. The Company’s lead drug candidate, AT-007, is a novel central nervous system penetrant aldose reductase inhibitor (ARI) for the treatment of Galactosemia, a rare pediatric metabolic disease. The Company initiated a pivotal Phase 1/2 clinical trial in June 2019, read out positive top-line biomarker data in adult Galactosemia patients in January 2020 and announced full data from the trial in April 2020. A pediatric Galactosemia study commenced in June 2020. The Company is also developing AT-001, a novel potent ARI that is being developed for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy, or DbCM, a fatal fibrosis of the heart. The Company initiated a Phase 3 registrational study in DbCM in September 2019. The preclinical pipeline also includes AT-003, an ARI designed to cross through the back of the eye when dosed orally, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy, as well as novel dual PI3k inhibitors in preclinical development for orphan oncology indications. To learn more, please visit www.appliedtherapeutics.com and follow the company on Twitter @Applied_Tx.

Investors:
Maeve Conneighton
(212) 600-1902 or
appliedtherapeutics@argotpartners.com

Media:
Gleb Sagitov
media@appliedtherapeutics.com


