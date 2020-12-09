 

Technology Essential Piece of Making the World Better, Safer

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This year has been one marked by life-changing moments and experiences. From a global pandemic to nationwide public unrest, the world is witnessing history being made. Some of that history is connected to or has resulted in technological advances, much of which is designed to make the world a better and safer place. For example, Silicon Valley's Knightscope Inc. (Profile) has designed and offers a full lineup of autonomous security robots that provide 24/7/365 security wherever the robots are operating. Other companies that have seen advancements in security technology include Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE: MSI), which has created the first and only mission-critical ecosystem built for public safety, and Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), which offers one of the most trusted public warning platforms. Safety and security are high priorities for other major players that serve the public. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) recently made a strategic investment in Hidden Level, an expert in sensor design and development for low altitude airspace monitoring. And Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is focused on developing and using technology that can improve safety in its cars as well as in its workplace.

  • Over the past two decades, there has been a decline in reported property and violent crimes.
  • Robots that serve as mobile cameras are becoming invaluable piece of fight against crime.
  • Knightscope offers three different machine options as well as proprietary state-of-the-art Security Operations Center user interface.
  • Company management has raised more than $70 million; four major corporations and more than 16,000 people have invested in Knightscope.

A Problem of Numbers

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Bureau of Justice Statistics (BJS) have reported a decline in property and violent crimes over the past two decades — a positive sign. However, those decreasing numbers don't necessarily tell the whole story. Last year the FBI reported more than 2,100 property crimes and almost 380 violent crimes per 100,000 Americans, according to Pew Research. Top on the list of crimes were larceny/theft in the property crime category and aggravated assault in the violent crime category.

