 

How Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) May Be Affecting COVID-19 Patients

PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- All around the globe, scientists are working hard to develop effective treatments, therapies and vaccines to halt the COVID-19 pandemic. Therapies that are under investigation include drugs that have been used to treat malaria and autoimmune diseases; antiviral drugs that were developed for other viruses, and antibodies from people who have recovered from COVID-19… but also there is a growing impact on the secondary conditions that arise from patients who have or have had the virus. That is the link of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) to COVID-19 patients. Reports and articles on the National Institutes of Health website say that: "COVID–19 ARDS is a predictable serious complication of COVID–19 that requires early recognition and comprehensive management… This disease is still too strange to us, and there are too many doubts", says Dr Ling Qin (LQ), after reviewing more than 400 patients with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID–19) pneumonia in Wuhan Union Hospital, China. COVID–19 is a novel disease. We are familiar with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS); however, when it occurs as part of COVID–19, it has different features and there remain unanswered questions." ReportsAndData see this as a factor in the growth of the ARDS markets, saying: "The Global Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) market size was valued at USD 618.82 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 990.88 Million by the year 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6% through the forecast period."   Active healthcare stocks in news today include:  Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR), Moderna, Inc., (NASDAQ: MRNA), Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE), INOVIO (NASDAQ: INO), AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN).

The report continues: "Acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) is a rapidly progressive lung disease occurring in critically ill patients. Chief complication in ARDS includes fluid leaks into the lungs, causing difficulties or impossibility in breathing. Acute lung injury (ALI) is a common condition distinguished by acute severe hypoxia. ALI comprises a wide range of changes, both clinical and radiographic, that affect the lungs through acute respiratory distress syndrome. Despite advances in the understanding of the pathophysiology and management of ALI, it is still linked with high mortality.  Hospitals are anticipated to account for the largest share in the global acute respiratory distress syndrome market over the forecast period owing to the favorable reimbursement policies in developed countries and more substantial patient footfall. Furthermore, clinics are expected to witness profitable growth due to the increasing cases of sudden respiratory attacks."

