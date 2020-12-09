 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.12.2020 / 14:36
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Hagen
Last name(s): Duenbostel

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
529900FR2K4P9L9XLV21 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007074007

b) Nature of the transaction
Pledging of 40,830 shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA as part of loan transaction

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2020-12-07; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA
Grimsehlstraße 31
37555 Einbeck
Germany
Internet: www.kws.de

 
