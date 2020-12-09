DGAP-Ad-hoc: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Annual Results/Change in Forecast H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA: H&R KGaA expects to exceed the most recently published full-year forecast 09-Dec-2020 / 14:44 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA: H&R KGaA expects to exceed the most recently published full-year forecast

Salzbergen, Germany, December 9, 2020. H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA (short: H&R KGaA; ISIN DE000A2E4T77) is today adjusting its EBITDA forecast for the 2020 financial year upwards. The operating profit for the year (EBITDA - consolidated earnings before taxes on income and earnings, other financing income and expenses as well as depreciation and impairment and write-ups on intangible assets and property, plant and equipment), which was last estimated on November 13, 2020 at "up to EUR 45.0 million" will - according to the current state of knowledge - be exceeded by more than 10 percent. Henceforth, the management expects operating earnings of up to EUR 53.0 million for the current financial year.



This positive development can mainly be attributed to the continuation of the recovery in sales volumes that began in the summer and continued towards the end of the year. In addition, the management does not expect any additional burdens from the corona pandemic or related measures on the business development of H&R KGaA for the rest of the year.

H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA:

H&R KGaA is a specialty-chemicals company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange's Prime Standard segment. It develops and manufactures crude-oil-based chemical and pharmaceutical specialty products and produces high-precision plastic parts.

