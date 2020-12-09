DGAP-Adhoc H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA: H&R KGaA expects to exceed the most recently published full-year forecast
DGAP-Ad-hoc: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Annual Results/Change in Forecast
Insider information pursuant to Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation [MAR]
H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA: H&R KGaA expects to exceed the most recently published full-year forecast
Salzbergen, Germany, December 9, 2020. H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA (short: H&R KGaA; ISIN DE000A2E4T77) is today adjusting its EBITDA forecast for the 2020 financial year upwards.
The operating profit for the year (EBITDA - consolidated earnings before taxes on income and earnings, other financing income and expenses as well as depreciation and impairment and write-ups on
intangible assets and property, plant and equipment), which was last estimated on November 13, 2020 at "up to EUR 45.0 million" will - according to the current state of knowledge - be exceeded by
more than 10 percent. Henceforth, the management expects operating earnings of up to EUR 53.0 million for the current financial year.
This positive development can mainly be attributed to the continuation of the recovery in sales volumes that began in the summer and continued towards the end of the year. In addition, the management does not expect any additional burdens from the corona pandemic or related measures on the business development of H&R KGaA for the rest of the year.
Contact:
H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA, Head of Investor Relations / Communication, Ties Kaiser
Neuenkirchener Straße 8, 48499 Salzbergen
Phone.: +49 40 43218-321, Fax: +49 40 43218-390
Mail: ties.kaiser@hur.com
www.hur.com
H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA:
H&R KGaA is a specialty-chemicals company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange's Prime Standard segment. It develops and manufactures crude-oil-based chemical and pharmaceutical specialty products and produces high-precision plastic parts.
Forward-looking statements and forecasts:
This insider information pursuant to Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation [MAR] contains forward-looking statements. The statements are based on the current estimates and forecasts by the Management Team and the information available to it at this time. These forward-looking statements do not provide any warranty for the future developments and results contained therein. The future developments and results are dependent on a number of factors; they entail various risks and contingencies and are based on assumptions which could prove to be incorrect. We do not assume any responsibility for updating the forward-looking statements contained in this insider information pursuant to Article 17 of the MAR.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA
|Neuenkirchener Str. 8
|48499 Salzbergen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 43 218 321
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 43 218 390
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@hur.com
|Internet:
|www.hur.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2E4T77
|WKN:
|A2E4T7
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1153966
