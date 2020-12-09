 

Verint Announces Automation Solution to Improve Retail Banking Customer Experience

09.12.2020   

Verint Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company, today announced an integration of its Cloud branch workforce management solution, CloudCords, with TimeTrade Scheduler to streamline online appointment scheduling in retail banking. TimeTrade Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of online intelligent appointment scheduling software. Verint Branch Workforce Management enables banks to forecast demand and schedule the right mix of bankers across the entire network to help meet service, efficiency and revenue goals.

Customers can schedule appointments online with their local retail branches using TimeTrade Scheduler and branch managers can then view employee calendars and manage staffing through Verint’s Branch Workforce Engagement software. The integrated solution synchronizes customer appointments and scheduled staff availability into a single calendar. By automating the appointment and shift scheduling workflows, banks are able to increase workforce productivity with fewer errors resulting in a better customer experience.

“Providing customers with easy and efficient access to a variety of banking experts continues to be the hallmark of excellence in the retail banking experience,” said Bill Clark, CEO, TimeTrade. “The integration of TimeTrade’s intelligent appointment scheduling solution and Verint’s market-leading workforce management offering helps banks to optimize those expert resources and maximize customer satisfaction.”

Verint’s Cloud Branch Workforce Management solutions accurately predict customer demand and work content, align staff roles and capacity with market opportunity and increase sales and service effectiveness. Branch Optimization services offer customized process improvement and optimization services driven by advanced analytics to enable intelligent brand transformation.

“Striking the right balance between operational efficiency and delivering exceptional customer experience has never been more important in the banking and financial services industry,” says Verint’s Jim DeLapa, general manager, Verint Branch Workforce Management. “Automating and simplifying the appointment and shift scheduling workflows not only improves workforce productivity but also helps reduce schedule conflicts and errors that could lead to customer frustration.”

Learn more about Verint’s Cloud Branch Workforce Management, here. To view the Future Branches Virtual Connect Executive Presentation titled, “The Next Wave: Align Staff and Appointment Scheduling to Drive Growth and Customer Satisfaction,” at 1:10 p.m. ET today, click here.

About Verint Systems Inc.

Verint (Nasdaq: VRNT) is a global leader in Actionable Intelligence solutions with a focus on customer engagement optimization and cyber intelligence. Today, over 10,000 organizations in more than 180 countries—including over 85 percent of the Fortune 100—count on intelligence from Verint solutions to make more informed, effective and timely decisions. Learn more about how we’re creating A Smarter World with Actionable Intelligence at www.verint.com.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management's expectations that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2020, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2020, and other filings we make with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Verint assumes no obligation to update or revise them or to provide reasons why actual results may differ.

VERINT, ACTIONABLE INTELLIGENCE, THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY, CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT SOLUTIONS, CYBER INTELLIGENCE SOLUTIONS, GI2, FIRSTMILE, OMNIX, WEBINT, LUMINAR, RELIANT, VANTAGE, STAR-GATE, TERROGENCE, SENSECY, and VIGIA are trademarks or registered trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Verint and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

Disclaimer

