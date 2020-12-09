 

Cinemark to Participate At MKM Virtual Investor Conference

09.12.2020   

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK), one of the largest motion picture exhibitors in the world, today announced participation at the following institutional investor conferences:

Wednesday, December 16: MKM “The Road Ahead, Preparation for 2021” Virtual Conference

  • Mark Zoradi, CEO, Sean Gamble, CFO/COO, & Chanda Brashears, VP Investor Relations
  • 9:50 ET Fireside Chat
  • 1-on-1 investor meetings

About Cinemark Holdings, Inc.:

Headquartered in Plano, TX, Cinemark (NYSE: CNK) is one of the largest and most influential movie theatre companies in the world. Cinemark’s circuit, comprised of various brands that also include Century, Tinseltown and Rave, operates 533 theatres with 5,974 screens in 41 states domestically and 15 countries throughout South and Central America. Cinemark consistently provides an extraordinary guest experience from the initial ticket purchase to the closing credits, including Movie Club, the first U.S. exhibitor-launched subscription program; the highest Luxury Lounger recliner seat penetration among the major players; XD - the No. 1 exhibitor-brand premium large format; and expansive food and beverage options to further enhance the moviegoing experience. For more information go to https://ir.cinemark.com/.

