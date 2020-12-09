Barnes & Noble College and Verizon Launch the College Textbooks Sweepstakes

The College Textbooks Sweepstakes* is open to college students at BNC campus stores nationwide, and with $500,000 in total prizes, this is BNC’s largest textbooks sweepstakes ever. The $500 prize will be awarded to 1,000 winners to be used at their BNC campus store. Participating BNC campus retail locations will promote the sweepstakes and drive student entries through its dedicated bookstore communication channels.

Barnes & Noble College (BNC) today announced the launch of the College Textbooks Sweepstakes , in partnership with Verizon. The sweepstakes aims to prepare students for a successful Spring 2021 semester by awarding a $500 textbook scholarship to 1,000 winners. The sweepstakes is part of a year-long partnership between BNC and Verizon, one of the world’s leading technology companies. Verizon will serve as the official wireless sponsor for the 2020-2021 school year at more than 500 BNC campus retail locations nationwide, helping to drive student success and savings through sweepstakes, and bring awareness to their expansive product offering and student discount.

“We are thrilled to partner with Verizon, whose ability to deliver wireless access and affordable technology to students is more relevant than ever in this current learning environment,” said Lisa Malat, President of Barnes & Noble College. “At Barnes & Noble College, accessibility and affordability are at the core of all we do, and we are continuously seeking new ways to ensure we are serving all who work to elevate their lives through education. We look forward to seeing all we will accomplish with Verizon as we work together to drive success and savings for college students nationwide.”

Barnes & Noble College serves an extensive network of students, reaching millions of Gen Z students through its physical store footprint as well as its web and mobile channels. By leveraging BNC’s access to the college audience, Verizon will be able to showcase its student discount, launched in July 2020 in response to the ongoing global pandemic, as well as its technology-rich lineup of wireless products and services, positioning Verizon as the carrier of choice among Gen Z college students.

Students can check to see if they are eligible to enter the sweepstakes by visiting their Barnes & Noble College bookstore website. Eligible stores will feature a link for entry, in addition to full sweepstakes information and rules.

