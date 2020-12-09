 

Barnes & Noble College and Verizon Launch the College Textbooks Sweepstakes

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.12.2020, 14:30  |   |   |   

Barnes & Noble College (BNC) today announced the launch of the College Textbooks Sweepstakes, in partnership with Verizon. The sweepstakes aims to prepare students for a successful Spring 2021 semester by awarding a $500 textbook scholarship to 1,000 winners. The sweepstakes is part of a year-long partnership between BNC and Verizon, one of the world’s leading technology companies. Verizon will serve as the official wireless sponsor for the 2020-2021 school year at more than 500 BNC campus retail locations nationwide, helping to drive student success and savings through sweepstakes, and bring awareness to their expansive product offering and student discount.

The College Textbooks Sweepstakes* is open to college students at BNC campus stores nationwide, and with $500,000 in total prizes, this is BNC’s largest textbooks sweepstakes ever. The $500 prize will be awarded to 1,000 winners to be used at their BNC campus store. Participating BNC campus retail locations will promote the sweepstakes and drive student entries through its dedicated bookstore communication channels.

“We are thrilled to partner with Verizon, whose ability to deliver wireless access and affordable technology to students is more relevant than ever in this current learning environment,” said Lisa Malat, President of Barnes & Noble College. “At Barnes & Noble College, accessibility and affordability are at the core of all we do, and we are continuously seeking new ways to ensure we are serving all who work to elevate their lives through education. We look forward to seeing all we will accomplish with Verizon as we work together to drive success and savings for college students nationwide.”

Barnes & Noble College serves an extensive network of students, reaching millions of Gen Z students through its physical store footprint as well as its web and mobile channels. By leveraging BNC’s access to the college audience, Verizon will be able to showcase its student discount, launched in July 2020 in response to the ongoing global pandemic, as well as its technology-rich lineup of wireless products and services, positioning Verizon as the carrier of choice among Gen Z college students.

Students can check to see if they are eligible to enter the sweepstakes by visiting their Barnes & Noble College bookstore website. Eligible stores will feature a link for entry, in addition to full sweepstakes information and rules.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Open to legal U.S. residents 18 years old or the age of majority in their state of permanent residence, whichever is older. Void where prohibited. Starts at 9:00 a.m. ET on 11/24/2020 and ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on 12/21/2020. Odds of winning depend on total number of entries received. Sponsor: BNC. Additional rules apply. See https://verizon.pgtb.me/BBsv7b for details and how to enter.

About Barnes & Noble College
 Barnes & Noble College, a Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) company, is a leading operator of college bookstores in the United States. Barnes & Noble College currently operates 772 campus bookstores and the school-branded e-commerce sites for each store, serving more than 5 million college students and faculty nationwide. General information on Barnes & Noble College can be obtained by visiting the Company’s website: www.bncollege.com.

Barnes & Noble Education Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Barnes & Noble College and Verizon Launch the College Textbooks Sweepstakes Barnes & Noble College (BNC) today announced the launch of the College Textbooks Sweepstakes, in partnership with Verizon. The sweepstakes aims to prepare students for a successful Spring 2021 semester by awarding a $500 textbook scholarship to …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AWS Announces Amazon HealthLake
AWS Announces Nine New Amazon SageMaker Capabilities
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review the Biologics License Application for Pfizer’s ...
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Commences Investigation of Securities Claims Against Penumbra, Inc. ...
CEL-SCI Announces Bought Deal Offering
Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Pricing of $175.0 Million Public Offering
Fortune Brands Elects Jeffery Perry to Board of Directors
Sierra Metals Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report for ...
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
QuantumScape Corporation to Host and Livestream Solid-State Battery Showcase Event on December 8, ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.12.20
Barnes & Noble Education Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
17.11.20
Barnes & Noble Education Announces Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Webcast