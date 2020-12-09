 

PyL (18F-DCFPyL), Lantheus’ PSMA-Targeted Prostate Cancer Imaging Agent, to be Used in POINT Biopharma’s PSMA-Targeted Radioligand Therapeutic Phase 3 Trial in Patients with Metastatic Castration Resistant Prostate Cancer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.12.2020, 14:30  |  36   |   |   

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) (Lantheus), the parent company of Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a global leader in the development, manufacture and commercialization of innovative diagnostic imaging agents and products, today announced it has entered into a strategic collaboration with POINT Biopharma, Inc. (POINT) to use Lantheus’ investigational prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission tomography (PET) imaging agent, PyL, to determine PSMA-avidity during patient selection in POINT’s Phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). The collaboration directly aligns with an important Lantheus strategy to advance cancer precision medicine by enabling partners to use PyL in prostate cancer therapeutic trials.

As part of the agreement with POINT, Lantheus’ subsidiary, Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., will supply PyL at a predetermined supply price.

“While there have been great advances in the treatment of prostate cancer, there remains an important unmet medical need for therapies that can more specifically target metastatic prostate cancer,” said Mary Anne Heino, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lantheus. “The inclusion of PyL in POINT’s Phase 3 trial reinforces our belief in the potential utility of PyL, not just in assessing metastatic disease, but also in selecting the most appropriate patients for PSMA-targeted therapy.”

POINT will conduct a Phase 3, multicenter, open-label, randomized clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of their novel PSMA-targeted radioligand, 177Lu-PNT2002, in patients with mCRPC. PyL will be used to select patients with PSMA-avid tumors for treatment with 177Lu-PNT2002, and in a subset of patients also be used to evaluate progression.

“The combination of diagnostic imaging and radioligand therapy is a validated approach and an important development in cancer treatment,” said Joe McCann, Chief Executive Officer of POINT. “POINT is very excited to be enrolling our study using PyL. We believe this promising biomarker will help identify the patients with prostate cancer who will best respond to PNT 2002, our next generation radioligand therapy.”

About PSMA

PSMA is a protein that has been found to be amplified on the surface of greater than 95% of prostate cancer cells and is a validated target for the detection of primary and metastatic prostate cancer.1

About PyL for PET Imaging of Prostate Cancer

PyL (also known as 18F-DCFPyL) is an investigational fluorinated PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent that enables visualization of localized prostate cancer as well as bone and soft tissue metastases to determine the presence or absence of recurrent and/or metastatic prostate cancer. On September 29, 2020, Lantheus filed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration a New Drug Application for PyL.

Seite 1 von 3
Lantheus Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PyL (18F-DCFPyL), Lantheus’ PSMA-Targeted Prostate Cancer Imaging Agent, to be Used in POINT Biopharma’s PSMA-Targeted Radioligand Therapeutic Phase 3 Trial in Patients with Metastatic Castration Resistant Prostate Cancer Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) (Lantheus), the parent company of Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a global leader in the development, manufacture and commercialization of innovative diagnostic imaging …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AWS Announces Amazon HealthLake
AWS Announces Nine New Amazon SageMaker Capabilities
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review the Biologics License Application for Pfizer’s ...
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Commences Investigation of Securities Claims Against Penumbra, Inc. ...
CEL-SCI Announces Bought Deal Offering
Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Pricing of $175.0 Million Public Offering
Fortune Brands Elects Jeffery Perry to Board of Directors
Sierra Metals Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report for ...
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
QuantumScape Corporation to Host and Livestream Solid-State Battery Showcase Event on December 8, ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.12.20
Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Announces Agreement to Sell Its Puerto Rico Radiopharmacy and PET Manufacturing Facility and Enter into Long-Term Supply Agreement
24.11.20
Lantheus Holdings to Present at the 2020 Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference
18.11.20
Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Announces FDA Approval of DEFINITY Room Temperature
13.11.20
Lantheus Holdings Announces FDA Clearance for AI-Enabled Automated Bone Scan Index (aBSI) in Prostate Cancer on GE Healthcare’s Xeleris Platform
09.11.20
CORRECTION: TIME CHANGE - Lantheus Holdings to Present at November 2020 Investor Conferences