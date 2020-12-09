 

Novus Therapeutics Appoints June Lee, M.D., to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.12.2020, 14:30  |  22   |   |   

Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (“Novus”) (NASDAQ: NVUS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing, targeted medicines for patients undergoing organ or cellular transplantation, as well as those living with immunological diseases, today announced the appointment of June Lee, M.D., to the company’s Board of Directors.

“We are delighted to welcome June to our board of directors as Novus continues on this next phase of its evolution,” said David-Alexandre C. Gros, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Novus Therapeutics, Inc. “Over a twenty plus year career as a clinician, academic, executive, and respected leader in the biotechnology community, June has made significant scientific contributions and played a key role in the development of many innovative therapies. We look forward to her insights and contributions as we continue to advance our lead asset, AT-1501, through clinical development for ALS while in parallel expanding into additional high-need indications.”

“Novus Therapeutics is making great strides in rapidly advancing AT-1501, making this an incredibly exciting time to be joining the Board,” said Dr. Lee. “If successful, AT-1501 may transform cell and organ transplantation, and offer a much-needed therapeutic option for persons living with ALS and other autoimmune diseases. I am eager to join my fellow board members and collaborate with the Novus leadership team as we work towards improving patient outcomes in their battle with these serious conditions.”

Dr. Lee is a physician-scientist recognized for her ability to integrate emerging advances in science with business strategy. Most recently, she was Chief Development Officer and Chief Operating Officer of MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage public biotechnology company with a focus on precision cardiovascular medicines. At MyoKardia she built and led a world class development organization culminating in the company’s $13.1 billion acquisition by Bristol Myers Squibb in November 2020. Prior to MyoKardia, Dr. Lee was Professor of Medicine at UCSF School of Medicine, where she served as Director of Translational Research and built the Catalyst Program, an internal accelerator at UCSF for early stage technologies in therapeutics, devices, diagnostics, and digital health. She is also the founding chair of the University of California Drug, Device, Discovery and Development Group. Previously, she was therapeutic area head in early clinical development in cardiovascular, metabolism, respiratory, and infectious diseases at Genentech. Dr. Lee is a member of the Board of Directors of the Council of Korean Americans, of which she previously served as Chair. She is a founding member of the Translational Research Advisory Council of South Korea’s MOGAM Research Institute, and the MTRAC for Life Sciences Innovation Hub Therapeutic/Diagnostic Oversight Committee, a unit associated with the University of Michigan Medical School. She currently serves on Johns Hopkins University Center for Therapeutic Translation’s Advisory Board, and on the Scientific Advisory Boards for Aer Therapeutics, Inc., and Foresite Labs. Dr. Lee completed a Bachelor of Science in chemistry at the Johns Hopkins University, an M.D. at the School of Medicine at University of California, Davis, and her clinical training in internal medicine and pulmonary & critical care at UCLA and UCSF.

