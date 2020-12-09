 

OriginClear to Present at LD Micro 13th Annual Main Event Hosted by SRAX

OriginClear, Inc. (OTCQB: OCLN), a pioneer in point-of-use water treatment, will present at The LD Micro 13th Annual Main Event on the Sequire Platform at 10:40AM EST on December 14 hosted by SRAX.

Proclaiming “Water is the New Gold,” OriginClear leads the self-reliant water revolution, democratizing water investment by developing a marketplace to connect investors with water projects; and commercializing modular, prefabricated, filter-free advanced systems for faster sanitation worldwide.

“We are looking forward to being a part of The LD Micro 13th Annual Main Event to report on our breakthroughs in 2020 and discuss our strategic planning for 2021,” said Riggs Eckelberry, Chairman and CEO of OriginClear.

About OriginClear, Inc.

Water is our planet’s most valuable resource, and the mission of OriginClear is to provide breakthrough water treatment and conveyance products that effectively improve the quality of our planet’s waters by returning them to their original and clear condition and deliver the highest quality water to end-users. Over the past decade, the global water services market has doubled into a trillion-dollar industry. But 80% of all sewage in the world is never treated, and up to 35% of all clean water is lost in transit. This calls for self-help solutions at the point of use, a movement known as decentralized water treatment. Our mission is to enable this decentralized water revolution by providing rapid deployment, point-of-use water treatment and conveyance products and technologies that enable water independence and help make clean water available for all. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.OriginClear.com.

OriginClear Safe Harbor Statement:

Matters discussed in this presentation contain forward-looking statements. When used in this update, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with our history of losses and our need to raise additional financing, the acceptance of our products and technology in the marketplace, our ability to demonstrate the commercial viability of our products and technology and our need to increase the size of our organization. Further information on the Company's risk factors is contained in the Company's quarterly and annual reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason except as may be required under applicable law.

