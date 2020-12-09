OriginClear to Present at LD Micro 13th Annual Main Event Hosted by SRAX

Proclaiming “Water is the New Gold,” OriginClear leads the self-reliant water revolution, democratizing water investment by developing a marketplace to connect investors with water projects; and commercializing modular, prefabricated, filter-free advanced systems for faster sanitation worldwide.

“We are looking forward to being a part of The LD Micro 13th Annual Main Event to report on our breakthroughs in 2020 and discuss our strategic planning for 2021,” said Riggs Eckelberry, Chairman and CEO of OriginClear.

About OriginClear, Inc.

Water is our planet’s most valuable resource, and the mission of OriginClear is to provide breakthrough water treatment and conveyance products that effectively improve the quality of our planet’s waters by returning them to their original and clear condition and deliver the highest quality water to end-users. Over the past decade, the global water services market has doubled into a trillion-dollar industry. But 80% of all sewage in the world is never treated, and up to 35% of all clean water is lost in transit. This calls for self-help solutions at the point of use, a movement known as decentralized water treatment. Our mission is to enable this decentralized water revolution by providing rapid deployment, point-of-use water treatment and conveyance products and technologies that enable water independence and help make clean water available for all. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.OriginClear.com.

OriginClear Safe Harbor Statement:

