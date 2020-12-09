 

ICE Data Services Launches Premium Hosting Services

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.12.2020   

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of mortgage technology, data and listings services, today announced the launch of its premium hosting services and its managed services offering with Netrix.

ICE’s global data center footprint already allows its customers to host or collocate their equipment in key trading centers across the United States, Canada and Europe. This new offering builds on that infrastructure and provides customers with an end-to-end premium hosting solution—including ultra-low-latency market access and managed infrastructure—as well as access to more than 150 capital market venues and over 750 native market data feeds.

Market participants will be able to meet their connectivity and hosting needs in addition to gaining ultra-low-latency access to local market data and order entry. ICE is also offering private bandwidth to connect to and from remote locations, as well as accurate timestamping services. The premium hosting and timing services are initially launching in Aurora, Illinois; Frankfurt, Germany; and Basildon, UK, with additional sites to be added in 2021.

“ICE’s premium hosting services offer customers a single point of access to expand their footprint to connect, consume data and trade on key markets, which helps them save on additional infrastructure expenses,” said Margaret Niche, Head of ICE Global Network. “This solution allows customers to take advantage of ICE’s expertise in trading and technology infrastructures, and leverages our relationship with Netrix to procure, monitor and manage hardware at datacenters around the world.”

Netrix, a specialist in managed services and systems integration, will help customers augment or replace their existing trading infrastructure. Netrix provides the complete stack of related services, including procurement, management, monitoring, support and specialized services.

“ICE’s integrity, quality and brand are world class. Netrix is excited and proud to be the chosen managed services provider to support ICE solutions,” said Mike Gribble, Senior Vice President of Sales at Netrix. “Netrix has continued to climb the ranks of the top managed service providers with a reputation for velocity, reliability and a laser focus on providing clients with the best experience and results. Netrix continues to invest in talent and technology to differentiate our offerings and enable the greatest levels of success for our clients.”

