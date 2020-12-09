 

CACI Vice President Randy Strong Inducted Into Army’s C5ISR Hall of Fame

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.12.2020, 14:30  |   |   |   

CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that Major General (Ret.), Randolph (Randy) Strong, CACI Vice President and Army Client Executive, was inducted into the Army’s Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) Hall of Fame.

The induction ceremony took place on November 18 in Myer Auditorium on Aberdeen Proving Ground, with many senior leaders from the Army installation in attendance in person and virtually. The C5ISR Hall of Fame recognizes former members of the C5ISR community, both soldiers and civilians, who have made significant and enduring contributions to the C5ISR community, the Army, and the nation.

The event highlighted Mr. Strong’s military career and specifically his service as Commanding General of the United States Army Communications-Electronics Command (CECOM) from 2009 to 2012. During this time, he skillfully led CECOM’s record-breaking level of work in support of combat operations in Iraq, Afghanistan, and other hostile locations while simultaneously leading the command and the Fort Monmouth community through the Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) of Fort Monmouth and relocation to Aberdeen Proving Ground.

At CACI, Mr. Strong serves as the Army Client Executive. In this role, he provides knowledge, insight, and strategic advice for CACI enterprise and mission expertise and technology offerings to the U.S. Army. Mr. Strong leverages over three decades of service, including numerous significant Army and joint positions as a General Officer, to grow the company’s business.

John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We congratulate Mr. Strong on his well-deserved honor and his significant contributions to CACI. His extensive knowledge of C5ISR expertise and technologies, coupled with his strategic leadership, have greatly contributed to our customers’ mission success and to the United States’ national security.”

CACI’s approximately 23,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers’ greatest enterprise and mission challenges. Our culture of good character, innovation, and excellence drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, we consistently deliver strong shareholder value. Visit us at www.caci.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts, and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.

CACI-Company News

Caci International Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CACI Vice President Randy Strong Inducted Into Army’s C5ISR Hall of Fame CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that Major General (Ret.), Randolph (Randy) Strong, CACI Vice President and Army Client Executive, was inducted into the Army’s Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AWS Announces Amazon HealthLake
AWS Announces Nine New Amazon SageMaker Capabilities
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review the Biologics License Application for Pfizer’s ...
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Commences Investigation of Securities Claims Against Penumbra, Inc. ...
CEL-SCI Announces Bought Deal Offering
Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Pricing of $175.0 Million Public Offering
Fortune Brands Elects Jeffery Perry to Board of Directors
Sierra Metals Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report for ...
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
QuantumScape Corporation to Host and Livestream Solid-State Battery Showcase Event on December 8, ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.11.20
CACI Board Member Susan M. Gordon Awarded Intelligence and National Security Alliance’s William Oliver Baker Award