CACI Vice President Randy Strong Inducted Into Army’s C5ISR Hall of Fame

The induction ceremony took place on November 18 in Myer Auditorium on Aberdeen Proving Ground, with many senior leaders from the Army installation in attendance in person and virtually. The C5ISR Hall of Fame recognizes former members of the C5ISR community, both soldiers and civilians, who have made significant and enduring contributions to the C5ISR community, the Army, and the nation.

The event highlighted Mr. Strong’s military career and specifically his service as Commanding General of the United States Army Communications-Electronics Command (CECOM) from 2009 to 2012. During this time, he skillfully led CECOM’s record-breaking level of work in support of combat operations in Iraq, Afghanistan, and other hostile locations while simultaneously leading the command and the Fort Monmouth community through the Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) of Fort Monmouth and relocation to Aberdeen Proving Ground.

At CACI, Mr. Strong serves as the Army Client Executive. In this role, he provides knowledge, insight, and strategic advice for CACI enterprise and mission expertise and technology offerings to the U.S. Army. Mr. Strong leverages over three decades of service, including numerous significant Army and joint positions as a General Officer, to grow the company’s business.

John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We congratulate Mr. Strong on his well-deserved honor and his significant contributions to CACI. His extensive knowledge of C5ISR expertise and technologies, coupled with his strategic leadership, have greatly contributed to our customers’ mission success and to the United States’ national security.”

